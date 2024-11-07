Film celebrating Neurodivergence screening at An Lanntair

Working Differently is a short film that aims to promote awareness, understanding and support of Neurodivergence within the film and television industries - the screening at An Lanntair on Wednesday 13th November will be followed by an interactive panel / audience discussion with the filmmakers.

Through a series of interviews with entry level crew and established industry figures, Working Differently aims to become the new industry standard as we show how small adjustments and the implementation of good practices can make the workplace more neuroinclusive, and better support everyone in their roles.

Directed by BAFTA Scotland award winner, Hannah Currie, the film is co-produced by The Portal Studios and Blazing Griffin Pictures, with support from Screen Scotland and BECTU Vision.

We would be delighted if audience members could join us straight afterwards for an informal ND friendly networking event catered by Onboard Hebrides which will take place in An Lanntair until 7.30pm.

Poster and Good Practice Guide

The evnt is free to attend but booking is essential. For more information and to book tickets, visit: https://lanntair.com/events/event/working-differently-screening-discussion-networking-event/

Please contact us at [email protected] if you have access requirements - we want this event to be as open and accessible as possible.