FoI refusal over board engagement is “dishonest”

Erik Østergaard, a Danish businessman, was appointed chair in 2022

Caledonian MacBrayne has refused to say how often its directors, appointed by Scottish Government Ministers, have visited ports served by the company during their board membership.

In response to a Freedom of Information request, the company’s Information Governance Officer replied: “I can confirm that we do not hold the requested information, as this information is not centrally recorded or held”. The request was therefore refused quo ting Section 17 of the Freedom of Information (Scotland) Act of 2002.

Under this legislation, they were asked to “state the dates and locations of visits on company business to ports served by Caledonian MacBrayne ferries, other than Gourock, by each (non-executive director) since their initial appointments to the board of David MacBrayne Limited”.

Technically, appointments are to the board of the parent company, David MacBrayne Ltd, though the two boards have the same composition.

Refusal to answer the question comes at a critical time for decisions about governance of the ferry network with intense criticism of the Scottish Government policy in recent years of appointing non-islanders to the CalMac board.

It is chaired by Erik Østergaard, a Danish businessman leveraged into the role following his tenure as chairman of CMAL, the procurement quango.

When the disastrous Ferguson shipyard contract was awarded, Mr Østergaard opposed the award but his silence was effectively secured when he became chairman of CalMac.

Apart from a visit to Stornoway following his CalMac appointment in 2022, there is no record of Mr Østergaard having been anywhere in the network thereafter, a point which would have been clarified if the FoI request had been answered honestly.

Other board members appointed by SNP Ministers include Tim Ingram, a mysterious figure who was also made a non-executive director of the Western Isles NHS Board. Mr Ingram claimed to have visited the Western Isles once, though he could not remember which island.

Although he was shamed into resignation from the Health Board after his elevation to the position of vice-chairman provoked an outcry, he continues to be a CalMac director.

Other absentee non-executives are Edinburgh-based Grant Macrae, a Scottish Government quango favourite who is also on the Scottish Police Authority board; Sharon O’Connor, a serial quangoteer who divides her interests between Belfast and Donegal; Kay Ryan, a former airline executive.

Since the Gazette started to highlight the policy of not appointing islanders to the MacBrayne/CalMac board or others with particular relevance to the islands, a Skye-based director of the Stagecoach bus company, David Beaton, has been added.

An appeal has been lodged against the FoI refusal but this goes back to MacBrayne/CalMac.