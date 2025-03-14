Food bank appeals for new board members​

Food bank co-ordinator Sandra Macleod (centre) with some of the trustees, volunteers and Charlie Nicolson (left)

​Nearly 2000 boxes of food were given out by the Eilean Siar Food Bank during 2024, amid a picture of increasing need, the charity revealed at their AGM last week.

The total number was 1,922 and most of these boxes were distributed in the Broadbay area of Lewis. The scale of the intervention was revealed by chairman Charlie Nicolson during his report to the AGM.

In his speech he also paid tributes to the community for their “phenomenal” support to the food bank, particularly during the festive period, and to food bank co-ordinator Sandra Macleod and the trustees and volunteers for their efforts.

His message was followed by an appeal from deputy chair Shona Macleod for new trustees to come on board. She also revealed the food bank would be doing a mail drop soon, to spread the word about the service and who is eligible to use it – “anyone”, basically.

She spoke of plans to make a leaflet, in partnership with the Grianan charity shop, that will go through all letterboxes in the Broadbay area.

The purpose would be “to locate hidden poverty” and get the message about the service out to “families and individuals that really would benefit from the food bank but don’t use it and maybe don’t even realise that they could use it”.

The food bank, based on the corner of Keith Street and Francis Street in Stornoway, also plans to extend its opening hours slightly.

It is currently open three days a week, on Mondays and Fridays from 11am to 2pm and on Wednesdays from 11.30am to 1pm. Anyone who is in need is welcome to drop-in and get help.

In his chairman’s report, Chairle said: “It’s been such an amazing year for the Eilean Siar food bank, a very busy year. We’ve been blessed in so many ways and supported so, so well.”

He named some of the partners that work with the food bank to support the community.

They included Third Sector Hebrides, the Cearns Community Fridge, the Failte centre, the baby banks, the CnES homeless service, Hebridean Housing Partnership, Action for Children, Western Isles Cancer Care, Western Isles Support for Cats and Kittens and the Old Mill Veterinary practice.

He also spoke of the “wonderful community” backing for the food bank and gave a list of “significant supporters” which included Stornoway Celtic Supporters Club, Neil Mackay builders, the High Free Church and Garrabost and Carloway Free Church, community development organisations in Horshader, Carloway and Tolsta, Sandwick Bay Candles, Back Bible study group, Hebridean Housing Partnership, the Barvas food bank, Piano 4 Hands, UCF Supplies Limited, Cala Hotels, schools, Tesco and the Coop, The Kitchen Centre, the Volunteer Centre, Sharon Mackinnon Highland Dancing and Holm Appliance Repair and the Last of the Summer Wine friendship group.

The food bank accepts financial donations as well as food and exists to help “anyone that is need”, said Sandra. Most of the boxes go out to people via the agencies, but anyone is welcome to get in touch directly or walk in the door, which is the “easiest way” to connect.

Contact can also be made by phone on 07437 855920, via email at [email protected] or via the Eilean Siar food bank Facebook page.

Treasurer Alastair Lockett gave the financial report, revealing that nearly £64,000 was in the closing balance at the end of 2024, although £40,000 of that is ring fenced for a new building in the future.

Total income for the year was over £21,000 and expenditure was nearly £25,000.

Chairle said afterwards: “There’ are challenges ahead in many ways but we’re very thankful for the support from everybody.”

