HebCelt raises its “Green” tune to a new level

HebCelt's "Green" team pictured at last year's festival.

​The “Green” credentials of the HebCelt festival have been further enhanced thanks to funding from EventScotland.

The latest eco innovations include the installation of a green energy system known as a micro power grid system, which will consist of a suite of micro wind turbines and solar panels.

The state-of-the-art system will power critical operational infrastructure on site, including the control room and offices. Organisers anticipate it will have significant carbon savings for 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place from 17th- 20th July, HebCelt is set to welcome thousands of music lovers from around the world for its four-day celebration of exceptional music, Celtic and Gaelic culture.

Also to be installed as part of the new investment is advanced monitoring equipment which will provide live insights about the event’s power usage. The HebCelt team will use a simple, data-led approach to measure and compare how much power is generated this year against power levels consumed in previous years, and as a result, accurately calculate the amount of CO2 emissions saved.

In addition, the funding package will enable event organisers to install an electric vehicle charge point and evaluate the feasibility of further future investment in EV infrastructure and assess the use of green renewable energy across the events industry as a whole.

These latest innovations follow a string of energy saving initiatives from the “green” festival, named one of Europe’s top 10 sustainable events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HebCelt Festival Operations Coordinator Carol Ferguson said: “We are always exploring innovative solutions to harness and consume green energy at HebCelt and make our event as sustainable as possible. We want to be a big festival with a wee footprint and thanks to this support from EventScotland, we can continue to reduce our carbon footprint, while improving the festival’s sustainability.”

Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland’s Director of Events said: “Events not only provide authentic experiences for both locals and visitors, but they can drive positive change on multiple fronts including the development of innovative solutions, setting ambitious goals and raising awareness of the importance of sustainability.