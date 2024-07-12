Improvements needed at new Goathill care facility

The new care facility was officially opened in March this year

​Comhairle nan Eilean Siar have been instructed to deliver a range of improvements to its flagship new care facility in Stornoway – only opened in March this year – by the middle of next month.

The Care Inspectorate conducted an investigation into Taigh Shiphoirt (Seaforth House) in May, the newly built 52 bed care home which offers 24 hour care and support to older people who may have a range of complex health issues, including dementia.

In a report issued following their inspection, TCI stated that residents “benefited from a warm, comfortable and welcoming environment with plenty of fresh air, natural light and sufficient space to meet their needs and wishes.”

“Staff identified changes in people’s health and made referrals to relevant health professionals for follow-up treatments,” the report states, and that there was “good communication,” between staff and families, “especially if there had been changes to a loved one’s health.”

But, TCI state in their report, there were a number of areas “that required improving” to ensure people were “living the best life they could.”

These include the promotion of “safe care” where there needed to be “more robust systems in place in regard to the safe administration of medication, skin care, meaningful activities and mealtime experiences.”

TCI inspectors found “significant errors” in the dispensing and administration of medication, which, they concluded, “had the potential to cause harm to people.”

“The leadership team,” the report states, “needed to be more visible in the care home, and ensure the quality of care that was being provided to individuals was of a safe and acceptable standard.”

TCI rated the care home’s support for people’s wellbeing as “adequate”, a mark of three on its scale where 1 is unsatisfactory, and 6 is excellent, and indicating an evaluation by inspectors where “strengths” of a service “just outweighed weaknesses.”

But, TCI’s report also states: “Continued performance at adequate level is not acceptable.”

The care home’s leadership, along with its care and support planning, were also rated as being “adequate” by TCI, while the staff team were rated as being “good” with a mark of 4 – where “several strengths impacted positively on outcomes for people and clearly outweighed areas for improvement,” according to the TCI report.

TCI’s highest rating for the care home was given for its setting, which was rated as being “very good”, with a mark of 5, by inspectors, indicating “performance that demonstrates major strengths in supporting positive outcomes for people.”

In its detailing of its findings in terms of care and wellbeing and residents at the home, the report stated that “people should be getting the most out of life and exploring their interests, strengths and skills,” adding: “Staff should be supporting people to have fun and maintain and build meaningful relationships both inside and outside the home.”

The report concluded: “Unfortunately people were sitting for significant periods of time with little or no stimulation.

“Although staff were kind and caring with people, there was a lack of positive atmosphere in the care home. Some people told us they were bored.

“We concluded staff did have time to spend with residents but were not making the most of the opportunities available to them. Staff should not only be focusing on personal care, but should be taking the time to have meaningful conversations and interactions with individuals.”

Following the inspection, TCI have required the Comhairle to make improvements to the service stating the authority “must ensure they keep people safe and healthy by ensuring medication is handled and administered correctly.”

TCI have also required the Comhairle to improve leadership, stating: “The provider must ensure people are provided with the right care and support which is well led and managed,” and “people who live in Taigh Shiphoirt and their families/representatives are given the opportunity to have their views heard and taken into account.”

A spokesperson for Comhairle nan Eilean Siar said that the authority welcomed the first inspection report for Taigh Shiphoirt, stating: “The associated positive feedback from the inspectorate, residents and families resonates with the communication we have received following the successful transition of residents and staff while establishing the new services within the campus.

“As part of on-going service improvement the services are routinely working to improve and collaborate with partners to enhance the quality of care and support and opportunities we can afford residents to maximise their independence and enjoy living within the home or being supported for periods of respite care.

“The inspection process provides additional information focusing on specific areas of improvement activity and some of this work commenced prior to the publication of the report.

“This will continue and we have mechanisms in place to engage with residents, families and partner organisations to ensure service developments and improvements are planned and co-ordinated to reflect their key stakeholder views, wishes and requirements.”

