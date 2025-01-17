Inspectors concerned over care home medication​

The new Taigh Shiphoirt care home was opened in April last year.

​​The Care Inspectorate has warned that without improvements “as a matter of priority” in the safe administration of medication at Stornoway’s Taigh Shiphoirt new care home, “the welfare and safety” of the home’s residents “may be compromised, or their critical needs not met.”

The concerns are detailed in a report on the service at the recently-built 52 bed care home, published by the Care Inspectorate last week, after a follow-up inspection conducted in late November.

That report has concluded that while inspectors found staff interactions with residents “continued to be kind and caring,” the home’s support for people’s wellbeing and its leadership were “weak,” and inspectors gave the care home’s operator, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, until 9 January to make improvements in both areas of the service.

Last May, an inspection of the home identified significant issues in the home’s handling and administration of medication, and required the Comhairle to make improvements to the service by the end of October 2024.

But inspectors have now concluded that the requirement has not been met, and stated in their new report on the service that while a “baseline audit” of the safe administration of medication had been undertaken, the service was still “at the early stages,” of implementing the improvements identified.

The report states, however, that the audits “were not sufficiently robust to ensure the safe administration of medication,” and residents were still “not always receiving the right medication at the right time,” with the “potential to affect their physical and emotional wellbeing.”

“We remained concerned,” The Care Inspectorate has stated in its report, “that some people were still not receiving the right medication at the right time”. Inspectors found that while a number of systems were put in place to manage medication safely “not all staff were following these.”

The report states: “When areas of concern had been highlighted in relation to individual staff not safely managing medication, there were delays in actioning some of these concerns. This meant there was still insufficient managerial oversight to ensure the safe administration of medication.

“Without improvement as a matter of urgency, the welfare, and safety of people will continue to be compromised, and their critical needs not met.”

Following its inspection last May, The Care Inspectorate also required the Comhairle to “ensure people are provided with the right care and support which is well led and managed”. While “some progress” has been made on this issue, some areas “still required further work”.

The Care Inspectorate states in its report that service “has been unable to demonstrate clearly that sustainable improvements have been made.”

A spokesperson for Comhairle nan Eilean Siar stated: “While this follow up inspection undertaken by the Care Inspectorate notes progress in a number of areas, there is ongoing focused work on priorities such as medication, documentation and quality assurance, to ensure the quality of care delivered at Taigh Shiphoirt is of the highest possible standard.

“The leadership team have acted on the report’s findings and alongside the care inspectorate are working to improve our service.”