International Day of Charity shines a spotlight on aid organisations

Ahead of the International Day of Charity tomorrow, we’re shining a spotlight on some remarkable charities dedicated to supporting some of the most vulnerable members of our society.

Established by the UN in 2012, the International Day of Charity commemorates the anniversary of Mother Theresa’s passing, aiming to raise awareness and inspire acts of kindness and philanthropy. The UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) which guide the work of these aid organisations, are vital in tackling global challenges such as poverty, education and healthcare.

This year to emphasise the importance of uplifting the world’s most vulnerable communities, we’re highlighting charities which continue to drive change and eradicate poverty, embodying the very spirit this day celebrates.

From organisations like Birmingham Children’s hospital providing lifesaving care to charities like HARP making strides to end homelessness, easyfundraising are urging everyone to champion International Day of Charity by supporting a cherished cause for free, collecting cashback donations as they shop online.

British Red Cross

Since 1863, the red cross movement’s founding belief is that the power of kindness can overcome all suffering around the world. With a vast network of volunteers in over 190 countries, the British Red Cross provides critical emergency relief to those affected by war, disease and natural disasters.

Committed to helping every single person regardless of background and affiliation, the British Red Cross stand as a beacon hope, supporting people with food, shelter and long-term solutions to finally eradicate poverty.

To date the charity has raised over £3,000 from supportive shoppers using easyfundraising, to fund responses to disasters abroad, and work in local communities at home.

Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity

Founded in 1825, Great Ormond Street is renowned as one of the top global treatment centres for children’s care. Treating over 76,000 patients a year, co-ordinating and driving research into innovative solutions into many medical ailments, Great Ormond Street is dedicated to improving the lives of children every day.

To date the hospital’s charity has raised over £10,000 on easyfundraising to fund new equipment and cutting-edge technologies to improve its day-to-day patient care. All raised courtesy of high-street retailers rather than supporter's own pocket.

Save the Children

Established in 1919, Save the Children is an international organisation committed to making lasting change for and with children worldwide. Rooted in the belief that every child should have the chance to be who they are and become who they want to be – Save the Children operate in over 100 countries, providing life-saving medicines, shelter and education to the world’s most vulnerable.

With the support of over 600,000 people from nurses, teachers, and other professionals the charity have helped over 47 million children, ensuring all children have the right to thrive and resources they need to do so.

James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising, emphasises the impact even raising the smallest of donations could make. James says “Small donations are vital to all these charities and causes, with micro donations adding up to great amounts. Our platform allows anyone and everyone to champion a cause that makes a real difference.

We know for the most vulnerable in our society, the last couple of years have been especially difficult. Between high inflation and high energy bills most have felt the squeeze of the cost-of-living crisis. So, supporting a charity or cause through easyfundraising represents a real opportunity to make a positive impact.”

Get started today on easyfundraising, this International Day of Charity to support good causes all over the country!