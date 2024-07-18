Isle of Harris Distillery limited edition Harris Cèilidh bottle launches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The distillery behind the award-winning Isle of Harris Gin, Isle of Harris Distillery, today releases its limited-edition Harris Cèilidh Bottle, now available for purchase through the distillery's website and at the Isle of Harris Distillery shop in Tarbert.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stunning yellow hue, inspired by the vibrant summer wildflowers of the Outer Hebrides, represents the next chapter in what will now become an annual limited release. The Cèilidh Bottle holds 350ml of Isle of Harris Gin, making it the ideal bottle to share with friends.

Following the success of the inaugural teal Cèilidh Bottle in 2023, the new release represents the next step in what will become an annual series of colourful bottles drawing from the natural beauty of the distillery’s island home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new yellow Harris Cèilidh Bottle captures the essence of a Harris summer, with its colour reflecting the golden hues of buttercups, birdsfoot trefoil, and lady's bedstraw that can be found across the island's land. Each bottle is individually hand-thrown and crafted by renowned ceramicist Rupert Blamire, making every piece a unique work of art.

Ceilidh bottle.

From today, 1,000 of these exclusive bottles will be released for sale. Priced at £52.50, they will be available through the distillery's website and at the Isle of Harris Distillery shop in Tarbert. Additional limited quantities will be made available throughout the year, ensuring more gin enthusiasts can enjoy this beautiful collectors’ item.

The yellow Harris Cèilidh Bottle makes its debut at the 28th annual HebCelt Festival in Stornoway today, where festival-goers can experience the new release at the Isle of Harris Gin Cèilidh Tent, which will feature live music, dancing, and signature "Cèilidh Cocktails".

Simon Erlanger, Managing Director at Isle of Harris Distillery, commented: "We are delighted to reveal the yellow Harris Cèilidh Bottle this summer, in what is the latest release in a series of unique handmade Ceilidh Bottles that reflect the beauty of the island.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The yellow Harris Cèilidh Bottle not only contains our exceptional gin but also embodies the warmth and beauty of a Harris summer. It's a testament to our commitment to celebrating the unique character of our island home."

The yellow Harris Cèilidh bottle is available to purchase while stocks last online at www.harrisdistillery.com (RRP £52.50) and from the Isle of Harris Distillery shop in Tarbert.