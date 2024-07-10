Isle of Harris Distillery partners with HebCelt Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Outer Hebridean distillery behind the award-winning Isle of Harris Gin, Isle of Harris Distillery, is announcing a collaboration with its island neighbours HebCelt Festival as part of a new three-year partnership creating fun and memorable moments at the festival.

Held annually in Stornoway, Isle of Lewis, the iconic festival will mark its 28th year as the top celebration of Celtic music and culture from July 17-20, where it is set to welcome more than 18,000 visitors from all over the globe.

Following a successful collaboration in 2023, Isle of Harris Distillery will once again return to the festival site with the Isle of Harris Cèilidh Tent, featuring a curated line-up of talented contemporary trad musicians from across Scotland, cèilidh dancing, bespoke décor, and a selection of premium ‘Cèilidh Cocktails’.

Isle of Harris Distillery will be ensuring the spirits keep flowing alongside captivating live performances by Anna Massie, Alasdair White & Keith Morrison, and singer Evie Waddell. To help create a vibrant cèilidh atmosphere on Thursday evening is Emma Scalpay and band, and Corina and the Ragin’ Ceilidh Band will grace the stage on Friday afternoon. Distillery brand ambassador, Sam Cain, will also be performing within the Ceilidh Tent on Saturday afternoon.

The brand-new yellow Harris Cèilidh Bottle will also be debuted at this year's HebCelt Festival, officially going on sale on Wednesday, July 17 and available to purchase directly from the Isle of Harris Distillery, both online and within the distillery located in Tarbert.

Following the success of the inaugural ceramic Harris Cèilidh Bottle released in 2023 with a stunning blue glaze, the new release represents the next step in what will become an annual series of colourful limited-edition releases drawing from the natural beauty of the distillery’s island home.

Carol Ferguson, Festival Operations Coordinator for HebCelt, said:“Isle of Harris Gin has once again proven to be an invaluable partner as we continue to celebrate the unique cultural identity of the Hebrides. Building on the success of last year, we're thrilled to be collaborating with the Isle of Harris Distillery for the second year in a row.

"Their dedication to championing our island communities aligns perfectly with our mission at HebCelt. This partnership allows us to explore even more exciting ways to enrich the festival experience for the thousands of visitors who join us every year. The Harris Cèilidh Tent was a highlight last year, and we’re excited to bring even more memorable moments to this year’s festival in collaboration with Isle of Harris Distillery.”

Commenting on the partnership, Isle of Harris Distillery’s Managing Director, Simon Erlanger, said: “As HebCelt prepares to open its gates once again, it stands as a testament to the power of music, community and cultural preservation in the Hebrides.