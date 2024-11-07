Isles cancer patients to be sent to Falkirk

Some island breast cancer patients will be "triaged" from Raigmore to the Forth Valley Hospital on the outskirts of Falkirk.

​Some island breast cancer patients will be facing a trip to Falkirk for treatment, NHS Western Isles has confirmed, due to staffing shortages within the system.

An arrangement currently exists with NHS Highland and Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, but they recently indicated a change in delivery and advised managers at NHS Western Isles accordingly.

Travelling to the Forth Valley Hospital will mean additional challenges for patients, with the closest airport being Edinburgh, an hour away by car or taxi.

A spokesperson said: “NHS Western Isles has been informed that, due to staffing issues, regrettably some patients requiring access to a ‘One Stop Clinic’ will be triaged by NHS Highland to the NHS Forth Valley service until further notice.

"This will impact some patients from the Western Isles, and those patients impacted will be informed about arrangements.

“Triaging some patients to Larbert in Falkirk will ensure that this important service continues and waiting times are kept to a minimum.”

Asked to confirm whether that will mean physical appointments taking place in Falkirk as opposed to just assessments, they said: “Some Western Isles patients will receive appointments in Falkirk, some will continue to receive appointments in Inverness. NHS Western Isles will still refer all patients to NHS Highland and NHS Highland will decide which patients need to be triaged to NHS Forth Valley.”

They said that “patients currently affected by this change have been notified” and the first clinic under the new arrangement was held last Saturday (November 2).

“NHS Western Isles will continue to support all patients with their travel arrangements,” the spokesperson continued. “If patients have any queries, they should contact the Patient Travel team on 01851 708021.

“We anticipate this change will be in place for the foreseeable future, and we will keep our community updated.”