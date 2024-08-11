​Isles have highest rate of single-person households

The National Records of Scotland is located in Edinburgh.

Na h-Eileanan an Iar has been officially classed as the region in Scotland which has the highest percentage of single-person households, largely as a result of its ageing population.

The statistics were released by the National Records of Scotland as part of their regular updates on information contained in the 2022 Census, which covers the period from 2011.

It shows that the number of people living alone in Scotland increased by more than 100,000 - and that the islands had one the highest percentages of all. There are over 5,000 single person households in the islands, almost half owned by individuals over the age of 55.

In accompanying information of the statistics, the NRS said that “in terms of council areas, Na h-Eileanan Siar (13.7%), Argyll & Bute (13.4%) and Inverclyde (12.5%) had the largest percentage of their population aged 55 and over and living alone”.

Across Scotland there were 40,600 more people aged 55 to 64 living alone than in 2011 and there were also increases in people living alone among the 65 to 74 and 75 and over age groups.

“On average over 55s were as likely to live alone in 2022 as they were a decade earlier - around one in three,” it said. “So the increase in people living alone was driven by the rise in the overall number of older people from 2011.”

Other results showed a gradual shift from marriage or civil partnerships towards cohabiting. The percentage of households with couples where the couple were married or in a civil partnership decreased from 86.0% in 2001 to 76.6% in 2022. This reflects a gradual fall in the number of marriages in Scotland over the last 50 years.

Director of Census Statistics for NRS Jon Wroth-Smith said: “This data provides a great insight into the makeup of households across Scotland and how our communities are changing over time. The richness of census information also allows us to look at the characteristics of people who have migrated to Scotland. This information allows governments, businesses and charities to plan services for the years ahead.”

This is the fourth of seven reports on different topics from the census to be released.