“Life of the party” is 100

Convener Kenny Macleod prsents Ethel with a bouquet of flowers

​“Full of mischief” and “life of the party” – and still enjoying watching the football and horse racing – Ethel Eleanor Smith recently enjoyed that exclusive club of centenarians.

To help celebrate the momentous occasion Elthel had a visit from Comhairle nan Eilean Siar convener Kenny MacLeod, who delivered a bouquet of flowers and read out an account of a long life well lived.

Cllr MacLeod called into the birthday celebrations at Lews Castle where Ethel was joined by close friends and family members.

In an account of her life, Cllr Macleod said: “Ethel Eleanor Smith was born on 10 June 1924 at 6 Cannon Street, Islington, London. Her mum’s name was Ethel, her dad was Henry and a brother Jack.

“Growing up, Ethel enjoyed sport especially netball and to this day watches horse racing and football on television. Ethel was also known to be full of mischief.”

Cllr MacLeod went on to explain how she was trained as a skilled dressmaker under the renowned Norman Hartnel of London and made good use of that training throughout her life.

“Ethel made a dress for one of the ladies-in-waiting at the palace,” said Cllr Macleod. “She was also a tailor and made all of her children’s wedding dresses.

"Jack, her husband, was in the choir at the local church where Ethel made the altar clothes and robes for the vicar.

“Ethel married her beloved Jack on the 26th of August 1945. The family still have some of the letters sent by Jack to Ethel during the Second World War. They had three daughters: Margaret, Jackie and Gill.

“Holidays to the seaside were a big part of family life and Ethel loves going on picnics, mostly car picnics now. A special time was always Christmas where Ethel would have her only cigarette of the year and a gin and orange.

“Ethel had three children, five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. Ethel continues to be a comic, loves to sing a song or two and is the life of the party.”