Local committee pick up national charity award

Four of the committee members who attended the ceremony: Alison Ferguson, Leah Mackay, Mairi Mackenzie and Angela Mackay.

​The local fund-raising committee of Macmillan Nurses had their efforts officially recognised when they were recently announced as one of the winners in a national awards ceremony run by the organisation.

Formed 45 years ago, the volunteer group in the islands has been steadfastly supporting the work of Macmillan Nurses over the years and to date has raised a total of £1.4 million – an incredible feat given the remote location and small community.

At the awards event at the start of this month, held in Birmingham, the committee was given the “Outstanding Supporter” award, underlining their reputation as one of the most active local committees throughout the UK.

The group now comprises 28 members from all walks of life – the youngest is 19 years old while the eldest is over 80. Many members are from different generations of the same family, including the group’s chair, Mairi Mackenzie, whose mother was a member long before her.

“The group was set up by a Macmillan nurse on the island 45 years ago,” said Mairi. “It’s gone from strength to strength since then. One of our members has been with the group for 35 years. We worked out recently that between all of us we have notched up over 300 years of volunteering for Macmillan!”

The group coordinates a series of events throughout the year, from street collections to bingo nights, and from coffee mornings to race nights. They've innovated with events such as their “New with Tags” clothes sale and fashion show, and “Gin and Jammies” – a girls’ night that features a human version of the board game ‘Hungry Hippos’!

“We’re always trying to come up with innovative ideas to keep the community engaged,” said Mairi. “We try to make sure there’s something for everyone, so there’s plenty for children and families, as well as men-only and women-only events. We try to keep everyone happy!”

Mairi explained that 10 years ago, the Group engaged with Macmillan to consider how best to provide further non-clinical support to cancer patients and their families across the Western Isles, given the remoteness of the area, high fuel poverty, and the additional difficulties arising from attending mainland treatment centres.

That led to the creation of the Western Isles Cancer Care Initiative as a Charitable Trust eight years ago. The Fundraising Group has strong links with WICCI and four of their members serve as Trustees on the WICCI Board.

“So many local patients and families across our community have benefitted from these services,” said Mairi. “It’s a great way for people to witness firsthand how their donations are supporting patients, and it means that people are all the more generous and supportive with our fundraising efforts.’