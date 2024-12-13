Local knowledge could be key in tackling coastal erosion​

The Glasgow Caledonian University team leading the project (left to right): Dr Alejandro Gonzalez-Ollauri, Dr Heather Lynch and Professor Slobodan Mickovski. (Image: Garry F McHarg Focal Scotland)

​An £800,000 academic project has been unveiled which will see scientists engage with community organisations in Barra and Vatersay to explore how traditional management practices of the land and sea can help provide answers to coastal erosion mitigation.

The four-year project, “Muir is Tir (Land and Sea) – Adapting to Coastal Change on Barra and Vatersay”, will be led by Glasgow Caledonian University with input from the University of St Andrews, the University of Edinburgh and the University of the Highlands and Islands.

The researchers will engage with bodies such as Coimhearsnachd Bharraidh agus Bhatarsaidh (Barra & Vatersay Community) Ltd; Voluntary Action Barra and Vatersay; and local crofters.

They will focus on three key sites: a historic graveyard with archaeological significance in the village of Borve which is threatened by erosion; the Eoligarry Peninsula, a vital crofting area impacted by sand dune erosion; and Vatersay Bay which is suffering from significant sand dune loss.

Dr Heather Lynch, from the Glasgow Caledonian’s School of Health and Life Sciences will lead the initiative.

She said: “Glasgow Caledonian is proud to lead this hugely important environmental protection and adaptation project, working with the local communities and environmental organisations on Barra and Vatersay, and other Scottish universities.

“Meaningful community involvement is widely acknowledged as a weak area of environmental science, as community interests are rarely centred within mainstream scientific methods. That is why this project is so unique because it was formed in response to community interest, and community expertise is central to the approach.

“The communities of Barra and Vatersay have much experience in managing coastal change. We need their expertise just as much as they need ours. The intricate coastlines of these isles endure the force of the Atlantic Ocean to the west and the storms of the Minch to the east.

“There is a dire need for adaptation planning as climate change kicks in with more storms, an increased risk of flooding and higher temperatures, and the impact the damage caused has on the local economy and people’s lives.”

Barra and Vatersay, along with the machairs of Uist and Benbecula, are particularly threatened by coastal erosion due to their low-lying nature and exposure to the Atlantic winds and rising sea levels. But nature-based solutions have helped in the past and the project team hopes to explore some of that knowledge to see what can be done in the future. Examples include shellfish reefs and timber structures.

Professor Andrea Nelson, Pro Vice-Chancellor Research at Glasgow Caledonian, said: “We anticipate not only positive impacts on these communities but also learning how to deliver strong partnership working across groups, each bringing their expertise to bear to meet the challenges around climate change.”

The Committee of the Borve Resting Place Organisation said they were “delighted to receive such a massive boost to help tackle the erosion which has gradually been undermining the cemetery wall over many decades”.

Betty McAtear, spokesperson for the Committee, commented: “The cemetery is an important part of the island’s heritage; in addition to holding information about previous generations, it also contains an ancient broch and the rock remains of the chapel erected by the visiting missionaries in the early days of Christianity.

“Damage to the perimeter wall with the increasingly severe storms is undermining the ground and threatening graves in a considerable section of the cemetery and this is adding some urgency to its repair. The Committee, and the island community, are very grateful to have been chosen for this project, which will ensure the necessary work will be undertaken in a manner which will also enhance the local environment.”

The project is funded by a UKRI Natural Environment Research Council grant and comes in the context of Barra being included in the Carbon Neutral Islands initiative.