Man jailed for two attacks on women

​A 27-year-old man has been jailed for two separate attacks on women in Stornoway.

​Charlie Peter Scott, who appeared from custody, was sentenced to 22 months for an assault at Seaforth Road on July 4, 2023.

He received a second sentence of 121 days for another assault in the Cearns on May 25, 2023, and two non-harassment orders, both for five years.

Scott was sentenced at Stornoway Sheriff Court last week.

Scott was indicted in relation to the attack in the house on Seaforth Road and pled guilty to the charge of assault, causing injury and to the danger of life.

Scott, whose address was given in this case as 4 Creag Aonaich, Scalpay, Harris, repeatedly punched his victim, stamped on her and near strangled her.

The charge read that Scott “did punch her on the head causing her to fall to the floor and did therefore repeatedly punch her on the head, wrap a drawstring around her neck and pull said drawstring thereby restricting her breathing, and continue to repeatedly stamp on her head and punch her on the head, all to her injury, and to the danger of her life”.

His victim had been drinking with Scott and another person at the house on the night of the attack. She managed to reach her phone and call 999, at which point Scott stopped his attack and fled the property. She later told the police that, had she not phoned 999 and the witness not been there, she “thought the accused would have killed her”.

Court documents reported that, upon being arrested, Scott “winced” as he was being handcuffed and had asked police “to be gentle as his hands were sore”. They noticed reddening around his knuckles and Scott was taken to Stornoway Police Station where he was booked into custody.

His reply when arrested was: “Yep. Well I have nothing to say, so whatever.”

His victim was taken to hospital that night. Following the attack, she had swelling, was unable to eat or drink, and could not see out of her swollen eye, which took two to three weeks to go down.

She did not leave the house for three or four days and was unable to sleep.

Scott had committed the offence while out on bail.

Sentence was backdated to 31 July, 2024.

Meanwhile, Scott received a second jail term for the earlier attack on the other woman.

He admitted the assault on 25 May, 2023, in the Cearns and the charge read he had assaulted the woman “and did repeatedly punch her to the head causing her to the fall to the ground and did thereafter punch her to the head and body”.

In this case, Scott’s address was given as Liscard Road in Wallasey, Merseyside.

Scott was sentenced to 121 days for this attack, to run consecutively to the 22 months.

He was told to “refrain from approaching or contacting or attempting to approach or contact” the women for five years.