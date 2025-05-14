MND charity rugby match for Stornoway club legend

The SSE employees who will participate on the day. Donnie's eldest Roddy is in the back row second from the left and Alick, back row far right.

​A special event will take place at the end of the month in honour of a stalwart of Stornoway Rugby Club who is now living with Motor Neurone Disease.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donnie Graham, who lives in Tong, spent 37 years as an overhead linesman – latterly with SSE and before them with the Hydro-Electric – but in his spare time was an avid rugby player, captaining Stornoway on numerous occasions and a bedrock of the club’s most successful years in the 1990s and into the 2000s.

He was just six months into his retirement from full employment in 2023 when he was diagnosed with the debilitating disease. Despite the challenges, he has kept up his spirits and is a regular on the sidelines at Bayhead, cheering on the team. His youngest son Alick, is the current captain, while eldest, Roddy, also played for many years. Continuing the family legacy, both Alick and Roddy work for SSE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity game will take place on Saturday 31st May with Donnie’s many friends and colleagues hoping to raise awareness of the disease and generate funds for MND Scotland, the only charity in Scotland dedicated to directly supporting people with the condition, their families and friends. There are approximately 450 people in Scotland living with the disease.

Fiona MacLeod, Western Isles Operations Manager, said: “We were all devastated to hear of Donnie’s diagnosis and want to do what we can to raise awareness of this cruel disease. Any donation will be gratefully received and will help in supporting individuals and families affected”.

Iain “GG” Campbell, who played alongside Donnie for many years with Stornoway and who himself has had various roles on and off the pitch, commented: “Donnie was a stalwart of the club for many years and in his various roles as captain and pack leader, coach, committee member, unflinching number eight and general go-to guy, he was an inspiration to many and is highly respected right across the rugby community in the north of Scotland and at Hyndland RFC in Glasgow, where he spent his early years.

“His legacy is formidable – not least with sons Roddy and Alick, the current captain, following his example. We are delighted to be able to help out for the charity match and we are sure, given Donnie's reputation, there will be a great turnout and it will be a great day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynne Wiseman, Fundraising Lead for MND Scotland, said the charity rugby day is “a testament to the organisation’s commitment to MND Scotland’s cause, and serves as a heartfelt tribute to friend and colleague, Donald”.

“We are incredibly grateful for SSE’s support and vision of a world without motor neuron disease,” she added. “The donations from the event will enable MND Scotland to continue supporting the families affected by MND.

“We would like to thank SSE for their support, say thank you to Donald for sharing his story, and wish the team all the best for the upcoming event!".

SSE’s charity rugby day will kick off at 2pm and is open for anyone who would like to go along. If you would like to donate to SSE’s team page, please visit:www.justgiving.com/campaign/teamdonniegraham

For more information about MND Scotland, or if you’re interested in taking on a fundraising challenge, please visit: www.mndscotland.org.uk, email: [email protected], or call: 0141 332 3903.