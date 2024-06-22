Ness goalie proves he's not just a pair of safe hands - he's a kind hand too
The kind gesture by Ali Murray from Ness, captured as an image from the Tartan Army’s presence in Cologne for the Euros, first went viral on the internet. Now it has been immortalised by a Berlin design studio called Hands of God which “celebrates legendary football moments” .
