​New 43MW community windfarm for north Lewis

​Three Lewis community landowners have joined forces to develop a plan for a new community-owned windfarm in north-west Lewis, which would provide sustainable income for each community over the longer term.

The organisations behind the project, which is expected to comprise of nine turbines, with hub heights of up to 110 metres, Urras Oighreachd Ghabhsainn (Galson Estate Trust), Urras Oighreachd Bharabhais (Barvas Estate Trust) and Urras Oighreachd Chàrlabhaigh (Carloway Estate Trust), have formed West Coast Community Energy Ltd. to deliver the venture.

Located on moorland close to Barvas, the 43 MegaWatts (MW) project’s location was selected based on a range of technical considerations and was the preferred choice of key statutory bodies that were consulted at the feasibility stage.

David Macmillan, chair of West Coast Community Energy Ltd., commented: “This is a very ambitious project and will be the largest community-owned windfarm in the UK if it proceeds. Given recent messaging over diminishing grid capacity, the provision of a firm connection offer came as a surprise and has created significant momentum.

“It is just a first stage, however, in obtaining a connection to export electricity to the grid and there are a raft of obstacles in front of the community landowners.

“We will have to work with various funding and technical partners to continue making progress in the months and years ahead. We are grateful to the Local Energy Scotland and Community Led Local Development teams for funding support to date, and to Locogen for technical advice, which have enabled us to reach this stage.”

The project is being administered by Urras Oighreachd Ghabhsainn during the early stages of planning until West Coast Community Energy Ltd. is able to employ its own staff.

Urras Oighreachd Ghabhsainn chairperson, Agnes Rennie, said: “We see this as one of our key foundation stones for the future in order that we can continue our community regeneration efforts for the next generation as well. The existing wind assets at Baile an Truiseil have proved to be transformational for the area and Urras Oighreachd Ghabhsainn is pleased to be able to share some of its resources to ensure that this vital project keeps on track.”

Despite low expectations for securing grid capacity, a firm grid offer was provided by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks and was accepted in September. The proposed connection timeframe is October 2033.

Milestones within the grid offer set out very challenging timescales for undertaking ecological and soil surveys and submitting a planning application. Consequently, winter ecological surveys are already underway. A further application is now being made to Scottish Hydro Electricity Transmission Ltd. to assess the technical impacts of the interconnector from Arnish to the mainland.

Members of the public are invited to attend events next week to find out more about the project and meet the project team: 2nd December, Carloway Community Centre, 4pm-8pm; 3rd December, Shawbost Old School, 4pm-8pm; 4th December, Barvas & Brue Community Centre, 4pm-8pm; 5th December, Urras Oighreachd Ghabhsainn Business Centre,4pm-8pm