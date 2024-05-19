New Yorker speaks Gaelic in Uist – an internet hit​

Arieh trades languages with Father Ross Crichton

​A New York “influencer” who specialises in learning multiple languages has attracted over half a million YouTube views, by speaking Gaelic in Uist.

Arieh Smith, known as Xiaomanyc, has six million followers for videos where he speaks a wide range of languages in their own settings with people from different cultures.

He gained a mass following for his ability to speak Mandarin and various Chinese dialects as well as a host of international languages at conversational level.

Among languages featured in his previous expeditions were Irish and Welsh. In his 21 minute Uist video, he takes locals by surprise by addressing them in Gaelic.

Arieh posted: “I visited the remote Scottish island of Uist to see what locals would think of an American tourist speaking this ancient tongue. A big thanks to Ann of lovegaelic.com for taking me around. Check out her courses and immersion trips and also James Macletchie who is an amazing tour guide from the Islands and native Gaelic speaker”.

He also gives his global following contact details for Yoga Hebrides and North Uist Distillery as well as “trying the world’s best smoked salmon” ordered in Gaelic.

The video features a brilliant engagement with Father Ross Crichton, himself no mean linguist! As one YouTube comment put it: “It is really crazy to have two Polyglots fluidly switching languages rapid fire like that. I’ve never seen something like that in the wild”.

