Palace reception was “a day we’ll never forget”

King Charles meets the delegation from the Western Isles Cancer Care Initiative

​Representatives from the Western Isles Cancer Care Initiative were among those invited to a reception held by King Charles at Buckingham Palace to recognise and celebrate the community support that is available across the UK for cancer patients and their families.

The King, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer himself last year and is continuing to receive treatment, spent time chatting with representatives from the islands – even asking how the CalMac ferry problem was, among the talk of cancer support services.

The Western Isles Cancer Care Initiative (WICCI) group also met with Sarah, Duchess of York and the WICCI office in Stornoway was stunned to receive a phone call from her chief of staff a few weeks later, asking how she could support the organisation.

Caroline Maciver, manager of WICCI, was among the group who attended the April event.

She said: “We were chatting to the King about all the support we offer at WICCI across the Western Isles so that people affected by cancer have the same support that would be available if they lived in a city on the mainland.

"He was interested in the varied support groups, counselling, wig fitting, therapies, our choir and financial grant aid.

“We asked him if he was planning to visit the Western Isles soon. He told us he wanted to but finding the time is the main issue. He also asked about the ferries and if the problems had been sorted yet. He was very personable, and interested in us. He spent a while chatting and joking with us. It felt unhurried and relaxed.”

The WICCI organisation had been asked to choose four representatives to send and said this was “not an easy task” as the list “could easily have reached 400 instead of four”.

Those chosen to attend along with Caroline were Macmillan Benefits Adviser Kay Mackinnon and WICCI Trustees Mairi Helen Macdonald and Don Maclean, stalwarts in the island cancer support scene.

Mairi Helen is also a dedicated fundraiser, having even jumped out of a plane to raise money for WICCI, while Don is also secretary and vice chair of the Hebridean Men’s Cancer Support Group.

The group received the additional honour of being asked to showcase their work – and only five organisations out of the 56 represented at the reception were asked to do this.

They chose to share their Rainbow Care Boxes, which particularly impressed Sarah, Duchess of York, and gifted some boxes after the event to King Charles and the Princess of Wales, who has been on her own cancer journey, “on behalf of the people of the Western Isles”.

However, there was drama on the morning of the reception as the boxes that had been posted ahead to London for the event were found to be languishing in Inverness instead, having been misdirected there.

But thanks to the intervention of senior personnel at Royal Mail, the boxes were put on an urgent flight and delivered to the Palace in time.

Caroline said: “We were made so welcome by each and every person we met from palace staff, other attendees and The Royal Family.”

She added: “It’s a day that none of us will ever forget.”