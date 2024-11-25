Police carry out ‘stop and speak’ operation as search for missing teenager continues

Speaking at Willowglen, near to where Aleksandr Benga was last seen, Jane MacKenzie, Area Commander for Police Scotland in the Western Isles, said they were hoping to "jog people's memories"

​Police officers carried out a ‘stop and speak’ operation on Willowglen Road, Stornoway, this morning (Monday) in their search for missing teenager Aleksandr Benga. A dive team is also due to arrive on the island to search bodies of water in and around the castle grounds.

The 16-year-old was last seen near the water wheel in the castle grounds last Monday around 8.45am. That remains the last confirmed sighting. One week on, officers were stopping motorists and speaking to them, in the hope of jogging memories.

Jane MacKenzie, Area Commander for Police Scotland in the Western Isles, said: “We’re standing here today around about the time that Aleksandr was last seen, so we’re hoping by doing this that we can possibly jog memories for people that were possibly driving in or out of Stornoway.

“We would appeal for anybody who might have dashcam footage or private CCTV. Aleksandr was last seen about quarter to nine last Monday in the castle grounds and we don’t have confirmed sightings after that. So the appeal today is for drivers, for dashcam footage, or houses between Willowglen Road and Cameron Terrace and between Marybank and out to the Pentland Road. If they have any private CCTV, if they could please check that, and if they think they have any sightings of Aleksandr, please let us know by contacting the police on 101.

“Aleksandr is described as 6ft 2. He is of slim build, and when last seen he was wearing a beige jumper and black trousers. We do know that he has a yellow beanie hat with him so he may have been wearing that.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have seen him to contact Police Scotland, if they’ve not been spoken to or handed private footage in or already. “We’ve had a number of specialist resources and specialist officers. We’ve got search advisers, search team officers, police dogs, search dogs, and they are supported by civilian mountain rescue teams, both from HEBSAR and Dundonnell and Assynt mountain rescue teams, who have also got SARDAR dogs with them.

“There is a dive team arriving today so people may see activity within the castle grounds in relation to that.

“We still have no trace of him and no confirmed sightings. We have managed to piece together some more of his last known movements before that sighting in the castle grounds but that is the last confirmed sighting. Specialist officers and search dogs have been out on the Pentland Road yesterday, making searches in the airighs out there and along the roadside and verges. But there’s been nothing found to date.

“We are very concerned for Aleksandr. Given the weather conditions and how it’s been over the last week, we’re very concerned, especially if he’s still out in the open air. We hope that he has possibly sought shelter somewhere and would urge people to check any outbuildings, sheds, garden areas, where he may have sought shelter.”

Between 40 and 50 people have been involved in the search every day, in total, between specialist police and partner agencies. “Some have come and gone and been replaced by others and the same will take place this week.”

As efforts to locate the missing teenager continue, police confirmed that a body was discovered yesterday (Sunday) in Benbecula in the search for 28-year-old Shanahan MacInnes. Her family has been notified.

Chief Superintendent Rob Shepherd, Divisional Commander for the Highlands and Islands, said: “The last week has been unusually busy for policing on the Western Isles with the ongoing search for missing youth Aleksandr Benge on Lewis and the search for and tragic discovery of the dead body of Shanahan MacInnes on Benbecula.

“I wanted to take an opportunity to thank the communities of both Islands for the huge amount of support they have provided to both searches. I know that on Benbecula alone nearly 200 volunteers were out at the weekend helping the search efforts for Shanahan. I am told that the sense of resolve and togetherness within the volunteer teams was inspiring.

“I also wanted to thank the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and HM Coastguard and Mountain Rescue teams for their commitment, resilience and perseverance over a very long and challenging week for all involved. I have enormous admiration for everyone who has taken part, for my officers on the Islands and for the officers who travelled over from the mainland to help the search efforts.

“My thoughts and those of the Chief Constable are very much with the families of Shanahan and Aleksandr at this unimaginably difficult time.

“I will repeat the request that everyone on Lewis checks their outbuildings and any private CCTV for any signs of Aleksandr. A week on from him being reported missing and we are all very concerned for his welfare.”