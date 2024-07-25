Police issue challenge to parents over anti-social behaviour

Chief inspector Jane MacKenzie

​The most senior police officer in the Western Isles has taken the unusual step of reminding parents and guardians of their responsibilities amid long-standing concerns over anti-social behaviour in Stornoway.

Chief Inspector Jane MacKenzie issued a statement to the Gazette after a 12-year-old boy was formally charged with three separate incidents on the Wednesday of last week – the latest in a long-running series of complaints.

It also comes as a local resident issued a dossier to the Gazette which catalogues a consistent campaign of intimidation against him, his household and neighbourhood over several weeks. In all, there are 22 incidents from March this year to the start of July.

The resident says he has been in contact with the police and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, but still the situation continues.

“Whatever assessing and investigating the agencies are doing then they have done nothing to stop these youths' continued anti-social behaviour and harassment of individuals and households - mine included,” he said. “My wife and my children are very scared, my daughter in particular is scared quite often to go out.

“When is something going to be done about these youths? How much longer must we suffer the constant harassment and verbal abuse at the hands of these youths who are making our lives a misery?”

Another individual contacted the Gazette, saying a group of seven youths had been targeting his 90-year-old mother’s house.

The Gazette contacted Police Scotland for an explanation as to why there was a lack of action when the youths were well known to police.

Chief Inspector Jane MacKenzie said: “We know that antisocial behaviour has a disruptive effect on local communities and we will act on any information we receive. I would encourage local people to get in touch with us about incidents. Please don’t just assume that we know about them.

“We carry out regular patrols of highlighted areas to increase police visibility and to deter and detect offences and the public can be assured we will take appropriate action where necessary.”

She added: “I would also urge parents and guardians to make sure that they know where their children are, who they are associating with and what they are doing.”