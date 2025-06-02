​£1.5bn contract gives welcome security for Benbecula Range

HMS Dragon was summoned to the waters west of the Hebrides to monitor Russian activity. (Image: Nicky Wilson/MoD)

​The company which oversees the Hebrides Range missile testing facility in Benbecula has warmly welcomed an announcement that their agreement with the UK Government to operate sites for the Ministry of Defence has been extended to 2033, under a deal worth £1.54 billion.

The contract means the 150-strong workforce at Benbecula now have secured employment for the next eight years, with QinetiQ now looking to invest in the latest technology and equipment for weapons trials and testing.

The Uist facility was a key component in last month’s “Formidable Shield” exercise by NATO forces, with live firing from the range.

Welcoming the contract announcement, Steve Wadey, Group Chief Executive Officer at QinetiQ, said: “Through the Long-Term Partnership Agreement, we play a vital role helping to protect and enhance the UK’s defence and security.

“The extension of our partnership with MOD enables us to continue investing to deliver the transformational change in test and evaluation that’s required to ensure our armed forces have operational advantage over disruptive technologies.

“We’re seeing increased demand for our services from NATO countries and this LTPA extension positions the UK as a leading centre for T3E and facilitates the delivery of major equipment platforms as well as future upgrade programmes.”

Isles MP Torcuil Crichton said: “QinetiQ operations at MoD Hebrides Range are a key part of the Uist economy, supporting dozens of jobs, apprenticeships and opening global career paths for islanders.

“This £1.5bn contract should ensure the future of the range, and play a big part in the security of the country. Good news again for Na h-Eileanan an Iar.”

Meanwhile, a Royal Navy destroyer was summoned to the waters west of Hebrides to monitor a Russian information gathering vessel.

HMS Dragon, a Type 45 destroyer, was sent to track the Yuri Ivanov which was detected near the coast shortly after the conclusion of Formidable Shield.

“HMS Dragon monitored Russian intelligence gathering ship Yuri Ivanov as it loitered in waters off the Outer Hebrides,” the Royal Navy said in a statement.

The destroyer launched her Merlin helicopter to gather information from above until the Yuri Ivanov eventually turned north, heading back toward its Arctic base.