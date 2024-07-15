Replacement sought for Barra’s historic statue

Michael Mackinnon, Theresa Irving and Michael MacNeil in front of the Saint Barra statue.

An ambitious fundraising effort has been launched on Barra to replace the statue of the saint who gives the island its name which is in danger of being lost to the sea.

The statue of 6th-century Saint Barr, which stands on a small island in Barra’s Northbay area, was erected in the mid-1970s. However, over time its condition has deteriorated badly. It is showing extensive damage and is in danger of disintegrating completely.

A campaign to raise £100,000 is now underway to have it replicated and replaced, with £10,000 already donated to the campaign.

The sculpture was created by local artist Margaret Somerville, who died in 2018, using concrete moulded around a steel frame. It depicts the Irish saint holding a shepherd’s crook aloft as he looks to the heavens.

In Gaelic, Barra is Barraigh which translates as Barr’s Island. It takes its name from Saint Finbar of Cork who is believed to have been a follower of Saint Columba and introduced Christianity to the island.

The exposed sea location and the Hebridean weather has meant that since its erection it is showing signs of extensive damage. The metal frame has become exposed and is rusting due to sections of concrete becoming brittle and falling off, mainly around the statue’s hands, arms and feet.

The fundraising campaign, which is expected to last several years, is led by a community group that came together due to the increasing concern over the statue’s condition and the danger of it being lost completely.

They have engaged experienced sculptor Stephen Tinney to use the existing sculpture as the basis for the new statue. Stephen lives on Skye but has family connections to Barra and is a regular visitor to the island.

A mould of the existing statue will be taken so that it remains true to Margaret Somerville’s original work and recreate it in hard wearing bronze. It is also proposed to increase the statue’s size by 50% so that it is more prominent and visible from the shore.

Michael MacNeil of the Saint Barr Statue Fundraising Group said: “For almost 50 years, the statue has been a symbol of our island and its rich heritage.

"It would be a huge loss if Saint Barr was to crumble into the sea completely without any effort to preserve Margaret’s work and her gift to the community. We know her family, who are supportive of the campaign, will not want that to happen.

"This project will see the statue recreated in a material that will withstand the worst of Hebridean weather and cope with its exposed seashore location.”

Increasing the visibility of the statue will enable greater public engagement and understanding of the statue through greater interpretation and storytelling.

Fundraising group member, Michael MacKinnon added: “Margaret was a very popular and respected member of our community. She contributed so much to the life of Barra in so many ways from public artwork to teaching the clarsach (harp). It is important that we recognise her impact on Barra and ensure her main public artwork is visible, enjoyed and understood by future generations of islanders and visitors.”

The fundraising campaign has been kickstarted with a £10,000 grant from the Crown Estates Scotland.

Theresa Irving of Northbay Community Council, another member of the fundraising group, commented: “We are so grateful to the Crown Estates for this funding towards replacing Saint Barr. This is a very welcome boost and a positive start to our fundraising. We know this is an ambitious campaign, but we are confident that islanders at home and away and those who visit will back it so that our saint remains in place.”