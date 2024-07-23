Rock legends James say “thanks” to HebCelt

The festival has something for everyone, from the very young to the not so very young.

​In the long history of the Hebridean Celtic Festival – 26 years and counting – there has been no band to grace the main stage in the Castle Grounds with the profile and international following of “James”, who at the height of their popularity in the early 90s were global superstars with a fan base to suit.

For the HebCelt loyalists who are more drawn to the Celtic aspect of proceedings, it may not have been exactly up their street, but the band with a string of top ten albums and top ten hits to their name more than justified their billing as the headline act, with a resounding set on the Friday night which will long live in the memory for those who were fortunate enough to be in attendance.

And it seemed the appreciation was mutual.

Here’s what bass guitarist, Jim Glennie, who has lived near Ullapool since 2000, had to say afterwards: “A big thank you to Hebcelt for inviting us to play at this wonderful festival. We thoroughly enjoyed every second of it. Much love and see you soon!”

The Pirates of Potrona... these two scallywags fully embrace this year's costume theme.

One audience member stated: “I’ve followed and enjoyed their shows for years but never managed to get so close – FRONT ROW! Blew us away!”

The organisers thanked the community for their support – but, perhaps, again, that should be fully reciprocated, with the event continuing to prove a major draw for locals and visitors alike, bringing a much needed boost to the island, not least in terms of the economy.

HebCelt Artistic Programmer, Michelle Shields, said: “We are immensely thankful to everyone who joined us for HebCelt 2024 and helped to make the four days magical.

“Witnessing the positive energy and steadfast enthusiasm for the island's music and culture was incredible and our town once again proved to be an ideal location for a Scottish festival, both for its scenic beauty, the welcoming community, and the exceptional crowds.”

James lead singer Tim Booth goes crowd-surfing at the HebCelt.

She added: “We are extremely proud of our progress on sustainability goals once again this year with our green energy system resulting in a significant carbon saving for this year’s festival.

"The diverse lineup and eclectic range of genres featured this year beautifully showcased the richness of our programme ambitions.

“The HebCelt team extends heartfelt thanks to the event's sponsors and partners, as well as the musicians, crafters, performers, vendors, volunteers, and crews who made HebCelt 2024 such a wonderful reality.”