Salmon farming worth £187m to local economy

Salmon Scotland says that in the islands a total of 420 people are employed in the industry

The cumulative value of salmon sales from sites in the Western Isles reached £187 million last year, demonstrating the value of the industry to the local economy – however, major challenges remain.

The release of the latest statistics from the industry body Salmon Scotland comes after a report from Holyrood’s rural affairs committee which warned that more needs to be done to improve the regulatory framework, amid calls by some for a complete moratorium on new farm sites due to environmental considerations.

The £187 million headline figure for the Western Isles underlines its contribution to the local economy, with 420 full-time jobs making it one of the largest private sector employers.

However, many in the islands were dismayed at the decision last year by Bakkafrost to close its Marybank processing facility near Stornoway and move production to the mainland, with the loss of around 80 jobs. That decision, implemented in August, removed all processing and added-value from the islands.

France leads the demand behind the US and Asia

In a Scottish context, industry exports increased by 45 per cent to £844 million in the calendar year.

France once again led the global demand, however the US and Asian markets saw sharp growth – with the popularity of premium high-quality salmon increasing among chefs, restaurants, and consumers.

Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland, said: “The demand for nutritious, low-carbon Scottish salmon continues to grow at home and abroad.

“It’s a testament to the hard work of farmers in the Western Isles and across rural Scotland that our fish is once again the UK’s largest food export in 2024.

“I pay tribute to the farmers in Western Isles and throughout Scotland who work in harsh conditions to raise fish to the highest standards.

“The Scottish salmon sector is ready to invest and create more jobs, generating healthy meals and extra revenue for vital public services.

“Producers have invested millions to boost welfare standards, and here at home, nutritious salmon is the UK’s most popular fish.

“We need better, not less, regulation to drive economic growth and job creation. That is the task for government.”

He said the new figures come after survival rates on salmon farms in Scotland – where fish spent up to two years at sea – reached a four-year high of 82.3 per cent in 2024 following multi-million pound tech investments to enhance animal welfare.

Scottish Government Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said: “These exceptional figures clearly demonstrate the surging global demand for Scottish salmon, which is rightly recognised as a premium high-quality product.

“The farmed salmon sector is very important to our economy, providing well paid, high skilled jobs in Scotland’s rural and island communities."

Scotland Office Minister Kirsty McNeill said: “Salmon is the jewel in the crown of Scotland’s world-class produce and these figures underline its global reputation for unrivalled quality.

“A key part of the UK Government’s Brand Scotland initiative is selling the very best of Scotland to the world. Scottish salmon, and our support for the sector, is an important part of that.”