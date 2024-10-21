Scotland Manufacturing Conference to include 10 Co-Located Industry Events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The forthcoming Scotland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition is set to become the largest gathering of its kind when it returns to the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) Glasgow this month.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-day occasion, running from October 23-24, will bring a unique addition of ten co-located events, offering a dynamic platform for cross-industry collaboration and innovation.

Taking place in partnership with Scottish Engineering, the main event will not only shine a spotlight on the core pillars of manufacturing and supply chain operations, but will also encompass specialised tracks that cater to the rapidly evolving needs of key sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each co-located event will delve into a topical area of the industry on a separate stage within the SEC, bringing delegates together for detailed discussions on local developments such as 3D Printing, MedTech, Robotics and more.

Scotland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference

A grand total of ten co-located event stages will be erected as part of this year’s Scotland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition across both Wednesday 23 and Thursday 24 October.

The extensive list of co-located events includes:

Scotland Pharma & MedTech – Focusing on the convergence of pharmaceuticals and medical technology to foster breakthroughs in healthcare manufacturing.Scotland Renewable Energy – Exploring innovations in renewable energy sources and how they are reshaping Scotland’s energy future.Scotland 3D Printing – Diving into the world of additive manufacturing and the endless possibilities of 3D printing technologies.Scotland Aerospace, Security & Marine – Highlighting advancements in aerospace and marine technologies, as well as security innovations.Scotland Automation & Robotics – Showcasing the future of automation and robotics in manufacturing, driving efficiency and innovation.Scotland Food & Beverage Manufacturing – Addressing the challenges and opportunities within one of Scotland’s most important industries.Scotland High Tech Manufacturing & Precision Engineering – Featuring the cutting edge of high-tech engineering solutions and precision manufacturing.Scotland IoT & Industry 4.0 – Unveiling the digital transformation shaping smart factories and connected industries through IoT and Industry 4.0 technologies.Scotland Lean, Productivity & Continuous Improvement – A closer look at strategies that improve productivity and optimise lean processes in manufacturing.Scotland Supply Chain & Logistics – Addressing the critical role of supply chain resilience and logistics in modern manufacturing.Each of these in-depth co-located events will feature a tailored agenda boasting expert speakers and exhibitors, providing industry leaders and innovators the chance to explore synergies and stay ahead of the curve in their respective fields.

One of the main draws for attendees is the facilitated networking opportunities that ticket holders can benefit from, offering a cohesive space for both personal or professional socialisation and development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scotland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition promises to be a game-changer for individuals looking to navigate the challenges and opportunities of today’s manufacturing landscape.

By bringing together such a diverse range of sectors, it underscores the importance of collaboration across industries to foster innovation, sustainability, and growth.

Speaking on the variation that will be brought together under one the SEC roof, Colin Murphy, Managing Director of Premier Publishing & Event, said: “We are delighted to be in Glasgow for the 3rd Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference and Exhibition.

“The event will be held over two days for the first time due to the overwhelming support form the manufacturing community in Scotland and the north of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The speaker and exhibitor line up is the most exciting we have created since the event launched three years ago.

“I would like to thank Scottish Engineering in particular for their continued support in developing this event into a world class experience.”

Registration for the 2024 Scotland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition on October 23 and 24 at SEC, Glasgow is free. Tickets are available from manufacturingexposcotland.com/register