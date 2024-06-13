Stornoway named one of the UK’s best value picturesque places to buy a home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stornoway has been named one of the UK’s best value picturesque places to buy a home in 2024, according to a new study.

Finding a great house with scenic views is something most house hunters want (94%), but buyers can pay a big premium to bag a property in a beautiful spot.

Fortunately, new research by Hammonds Furniture has revealed there are some locations where you can snap up a stunning home, and not pay over the odds for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They surveyed 2,000 UK adults to name the UK’s 50 most beautiful towns and villages, and then compared the house prices in each area to the national average.

Stornoway named a great value picturesque place to buy a home.

According to the findings, one place where you don’t pay more for a great view is the busting island town of Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis.

Famous for busy fishing port, colourful properties and views of Lews Castle across the harbour, houses in this idyllic seaside spot cost £147k on average – which is around £130k less than the national average (£282k).

It took third place in the UK top ten table.

The top ten most affordable picturesque places to buy a home in the UK

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isle of Bute, Scotland (Average house price £115,574) Boddam, Scotland (£134,433) Stornoway, Isle of Lewis, Scotland (£146,805) Saltburn-by-the-Sea, North East England (£177,009) Warsop, Nottinghamshire (£181,556) Ribble Valley, North West England (£182,693) Holyhead, North Wales (£189,170) Durham, North East England (£189,845) Western Isles, Scotland (£190,097) Portmeirion, Wales (£195,234)

Other affordable picturesque places to buy a home included the idyllic Isle of Bute, on the west coast of southern Scotland.

Properties here cost just £115,000 on average, which is more than £100,000 less than in other popular locations such as the Isle of Skye (£265,000) and the Isle of Wight (£315,000).

Meanwhile Holyhead, the largest town on the island of Anglesey, was ranked the top picturesque affordable place in Wales, with house prices less than a third of the UK average.

Holyhead is known best for being a busy ferry port and for its scenic views overlooking the Wicklow Mountains across the Irish Sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the other hand, Kent and Sussex topped the table for picturesque places where Brits pay a lot more for a better view.

Properties in Dungeness (£675k) and Hartfield in East Sussex (£635k) come with a hefty price tag, as do homes in Oxford (£611k), Bath (£594k) and Cambridge (£579k).

Melissa Denham, Interior Design Expert from Hammonds Fitted Furniture said:“The UK has so many gorgeous places, and our research has revealed some hidden gem locations that may be overlooked during property hunts.