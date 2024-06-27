Stornoway Singers on tour
The ancient church was filled to capacity and lit by oil lamps hanging from the ceiling and candles around the walls. One audience member declared that the music had been 'superb'.
As well as the choral works by Handel, Fauré, Bruckner and Vivaldi, the programme included some instrumental pieces; a quartet with Pachelbel’s Canon in D and two beautiful solos from young violinists. The choir are really grateful for the support given them by local string players – one even comes up from the far south of Harris.
On this occasion they also had Andy Yearley, master of keyboards, and Màiri Macleod with her concert harp to accompany Fauré’s Cantique de Jean Racine.
Màiri was amazing, especially as she had to drag this monster instrument up the long path to the church. She was quite concerned that it would take off like a sail! It was very windy, not apparent from the photo, which looks as though it were a lovely mid-summer evening. The field next to the church was filled with buttercups, orchids and many other wildflowers.
All in all a very joyful conclusion to a happy year under their new musical director, Nick Hadwen, who lives in Ness. The Singers are looking forward to bigger and better things under his direction, especially since he managed to plug this concert on Radio 3s Breakfast programme on Saturday. Maybe we will see Breakfast’s Tom McKinney at a future concert in Ness.
The choir are now taking their summer break, but will be back to weekly rehearsals in St Columba’s Hall, Stornoway, from Tuesday 20th August at 8pm. There are already plans afoot for their Christmas Concert.
Anyone is welcome to join whatever their age or ability to read music. The joy that comes from singing is just amazing.
