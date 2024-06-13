Sudden death of activist and college advocate

Callum Iain was an active campaigner across a range of fronts

A prominent community activist, Callum Ian Macmillan, has died suddenly in Stornoway. Mr Macmillan was a former head of marketing at Lews Castle College.

Over the past year, he had been deeply exercised by what he saw as the “hollowing-out” of the College following its merger with two mainland institutions to form UHI North, West and Hebrides.

In an article for the Gazette, he expressed fear that the College dying due to lack of “vision, commitment or ambition for our communities”.

During his time at Lews Castle, he was closely associated with extending its work into Uist and Barra as well as a focus on its traditional role in supporting locally relevant skills and businesses.

He was a former chair of the Western Isles Constituency Labour Party and a Labour councillor for Aignish ward though he left the party in 2021 to stand as an independent.

Torcuil Crichton said on Wednesday: “Callum Ian brought energy and innovative ideas to many successful Labour campaigns over the years. His family roots were embedded in the local Labour Party and we pay tribute for his service.” The party suspended campaigning in Stornoway as a gesture of respect.

Convener of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Councillor Kenny Macleod paid tribute to Callum Ian. “As an elected member of the Comhairle and throughout his life Callum Ian Macmillan was a determined and dedicated political campaigner.

“Callum Ian was a committed Councillor who took a keen interest in matters within his own ward and the wider community of the Western Isles; he was a member of a number of committees: arts and leisure, education, development services, policy and resources and transportation.

“In his professional career Callum Iain Macmillan held a number of positions at Lews Castle College. In his roles with the college, Callum Ian prioritised the education of students alongside opportunities to further the economic growth of the Western Isles.”