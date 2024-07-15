Surfing: It’s about a lot more than a sport

Ceitlin Lilidh looks into the world of surfing, its history and growth in Scotland.

As the world's best surfers prepare to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games, keen surfer Ceitlin Lilidh presents a new BBC ALBA series on the world history of surfing.

From the super waves of Tahiti to the winter wave challenges of Thurso – and now, the Olympics – BBC ALBA journeys through the rich spirituality, sport and culture of surfing in Surfing: Marcachd an Tuinn/Riding the Wave.

Airing next Tuesday at 9pm, the two-part documentary is the latest series from producers MacTV, co-produced with French company Yami2 and directed by John Murdo MacAulay.

Producer Ann Morrison said: “It’s much more than a sport to the people of Tahiti where surfing was born, it is an expression of the culture – the culture of the people of the water, the Polynesians.

“While much of the rich culture and history of the Polynesian people was almost wiped out, thanks to guardians like Tom Pōhaku Stone, the traditions of dancing on wooden boards was passed on to future generations and to the rest of the world where it is now practiced by tens of millions of enthusiasts.”

From being an exotic distraction for Westerners vacationing in Hawaii in the early 20th century, to exploding on the west coast of America as part of the burgeoning California beach scene, it didn’t take long for surfing to reach the cold Scottish shores as a brave few donned their swimming gear and makeshift surfboards.

Margaret Cameron, MG ALBA director of content, added: “Surfing has taken the sporting world by storm – so much so that it has now earned its place at the Olympics.

“After making its debut appearance at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, it’s now a firm fixture in the Olympic schedule. We’re excited to share the history of surfing with audiences across the country before we keenly watch how its next chapter plays out at the Paris Olympic Games later this month.”

Join Ceitlin Lilidh for a whirlwind world history of surfing – covering everything from the spirituality, celebrity, fashion and fun of the sport, with "Surfing: Marcachd an Tuinn/Riding the Wave” premiering on BBC ALBA and iPlayer next Tuesday at 9pm. The second part will air the following week.