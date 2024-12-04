The Giants of Callanish: Winter Solstice and the myth behind Scotland’s ancient stones

The Callanish Standing Stones on the Isle of Lewis are not only an archaeological wonder but also the heart of local legends.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to ancient folklore, the stones were once mighty giants, turned to stone by a powerful force. This intriguing myth adds a mystical layer to the site, blending history with mystery for visitors.

The Isle of Lewis, part of the Outer Hebrides off the coast of Scotland, is home to some of the most breathtaking landscapes in the UK. But beyond its rugged beauty and wild, windswept shores, the island holds an even deeper mystery—a testament to its ancient past that continues to captivate historians, archaeologists, and visitors alike. Just a short drive from the town of Stornoway, the Callanish Standing Stones stand as one of the most remarkable and enigmatic megalithic sites in Europe.

A Glimpse into Prehistory

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Giants of Callanish: Winter Solstice and the Myth Behind Scotland’s Ancient Stone

The Callanish Stones, often referred to as “the Stonehenge of the North,” are a complex arrangement of stones dating back over 5,000 years, constructed during the late Neolithic or early Bronze Age. The main site consists of a cross-shaped arrangement of standing stones, with a central monolith flanked by several others. Surrounding the central site are several smaller stone circles, cairns, and rows, each adding to the mystery and significance of the place.

The stones themselves, made of local Lewisian gneiss, are imposing and reach up to 16 feet in height, standing resolutely against the island’s fierce winds. Some scholars believe the site was used for ceremonial or religious purposes, possibly as an astronomical observatory, while others suggest it could have been a burial site. The exact purpose of the stones, like many prehistoric structures, remains speculative.

A Celestial Connection

One of the most fascinating aspects of the Callanish Stones is their alignment with the celestial bodies. It is believed that the stones were arranged to mark important lunar events, such as the rising and setting of the moon during certain times of the year. This lunar alignment suggests that the builders had a sophisticated understanding of astronomy, using the stones as a way to track the movements of the heavens.

Each year, the island hosts a number of events that celebrate this celestial connection, particularly during the winter solstice when the stones are illuminated by the rising sun. The sun’s rays, during the solstice, pass through a gap in the stones, a rare phenomenon that continues to draw interest and admiration from both locals and tourists.

A Sacred and Spiritual Place

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Callanish Stones are not just a historical curiosity; they are also a place of spiritual significance. The site has been a place of pilgrimage for centuries, even after the decline of the ancient cultures that created it. To this day, people visit the stones to experience a sense of connection to something ancient and powerful. Some believe the site retains a mystical energy, and there are occasional reports of strange phenomena, such as visitors feeling disoriented or experiencing heightened emotions while standing among the stones.

Local legend suggests that the stones were created by giants, adding to the aura of mystery that surrounds the site. This folklore is woven into the fabric of the island’s culture, and while modern science may dismiss the idea of giants, it speaks to the powerful imagination and respect the people of Lewis have for these ancient stones.

Callanish Today: Preservation and Tourism

While the Callanish Stones are a protected historical monument, they remain an accessible and integral part of the landscape. Visitors from around the world come to experience the site firsthand, often with guided tours or as part of a broader exploration of the island’s natural beauty. Local organizations, such as the Callanish Visitor Centre, offer in-depth insights into the history and cultural significance of the stones, helping to preserve the legacy of the ancient builders for future generations.

The site has also become a hub for cultural events, including art installations and performances that bridge the ancient with the modern. The juxtaposition of the timeless stones with contemporary creativity provides a unique experience for those who visit.

Exploring the Surrounding Area

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Callanish Stones are not the only ancient monuments scattered across Lewis. The island is dotted with cairns, burial mounds, and other stone circles, each telling its own story of a past civilization that once thrived here. Visitors can also explore the nearby village of Callanish, where charming cottages and the surrounding landscapes offer a serene contrast to the towering stones.

For those interested in a more immersive experience, hiking around the area allows for breathtaking views of the island’s natural beauty. The surrounding moorlands, hills, and coastal cliffs only enhance the mystique of the stones, making Callanish not only a place of historical importance but also a destination for nature lovers and adventure seekers.

The Callanish Standing Stones are an awe-inspiring testament to the ingenuity and spiritual depth of ancient civilizations. While much about the site remains shrouded in mystery, its significance continues to resonate with visitors who seek to connect with the distant past.

Whether as a monument to lunar observation, a sacred site, or simply a place of beauty and wonder, the stones near Stornoway offer an enduring connection to the ancient world that is felt by all who visit.