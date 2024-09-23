​UHI having to chase ‘commercial revenue’​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Job cuts were revealed at Lews Castle College back in April

​Senior management at the University of the Highlands and Islands have warned that their new strategy over the next four to five years will have to focus on securing external funding, due to the funding pressures which the institute now faces.

​The reduction in support from the Scottish Government was brought sharply into focus when the Gazette revealed, back in April, of significant staff cuts being imposed at the Stornoway campus.

Other satellite colleges face a similar “rationalisation” agenda and comes after Lews Castle College was formally merged with a number of other UHI centres – North Highland (Thurso) and West Highland (Fort William) – to form UHI North, West and Hebrides, again in a bid to cut costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UHI have published a strategic plan up to 2030 which prioritises, in terms of its financial position, securing external “commercial” revenues in a bid to plug the funding gap.

A high priority within that strategy – described as a “new operating model” – has been given to securing funding through a year-on-year increase of 10 per cent on “commercial income” and increasing the number of students from the “rest of the UK” by 20 per cent and international students by 25 per cent.

Vicki Nairn, UHI Principal and Vice-Chancellor, said: “UHI, like many institutions in Scotland, is facing significant financial challenges due to the current level of funding available to the sector coupled with increased costs and a very competitive recruitment market in further and higher education.

"We are taking a proactive approach that enables us to address these financial challenges while ensuring we continue to attract, nurture, and retain talent within our communities, driving innovation and fostering social and economic prosperity. By leveraging collaboration across the partnership and harnessing our combined strengths, we will enhance our operational efficiency.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “A new operating model represents a significant step forward for our partnership. We are excited to embark on this journey towards a more integrated and financially sustainable future and are confident that it will enable us to better serve our students, staff, and communities."