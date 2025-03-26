Duncan and Ishbel with rival Back FC fan, Coinneach "Mor" MacIomhar

​Fundraising walkers Duncan and Ishbel Macleod have become local social media sensations after Duncan swapped out his beloved Lochie football colours for rival strips to boost donations.

​Retired teachers Duncan and Ishbel from Leurbost can be seen walking in the Castle Grounds in Stornoway every morning as they do their daily 10,000 steps for charity.

They are taking part in the Walk All Over Cancer fundraiser for Cancer Research UK, a challenge that takes place every March, with individuals participating all over the UK.

This is their fifth year taking part and this time well known Lochs FC supporter Duncan had the added dimension of walking in a Point Football Club scarf and beanie, plus a replica Aird school top, for a week, following a dare from Erica Clark, who is originally a Rudhach.

He was then dared by Louis Maciver of Tech Mobile, former sponsors of Westside, to don their colours – so the third week he walked in a Westside jacket and beanie.

Duncan’s team transfers have had the desired effect, with their fundraiser now standing at more than £4,000 with GiftAid. The couple raised around £15,000 in total over the previous years.

Ishbel is the one doing the walking challenge but is supported by husband Duncan, having lost her sight over a number of years due to a combination of events, including a stroke.

She admits she “couldn’t do it without Duncan” – but is thankful to have the mobility and fitness to walk, and enjoy all the health benefits it brings.

Ishbel keeps on the go at home too and still makes soup and tray bakes, with the help of technology such as talking scales and Alexa.

For his part, Duncan said it had been “good fun” to walk in the different strips, having embraced the dare.

He said the Rudhachs had been “very, very generous” and urged the Siarachs “to start coughing up” in recognition of him wearing their kit.

He said they always “have a good craic” with the other supporters, particularly those from Point, Carloway, Westside and Ness.

“The banter has been good. It’s added a new dimension to the fundraising and a new dimension to the walking.

"It flows from the fact that we have a good relationship with fans throughout the island. We don’t take ourselves too seriously.”

The couple have walked every single day, rain, hail or shine.

For Ishbel, 10,000 steps equates to about four miles and they follow the same circular route every day, starting at Marybank Lodge and going down to the Creed and along the Low Road, with a pitstop at the Woodlands Centre.

Ishbel expressed her thanks to everyone who has donated, saying: “That’s what’s important. The island is renowned for its generosity. Cancer research wouldn’t have that money without them.”

Duncan added: “The steps are the same, whether you’re dressed as a Rudhach or a Siarach or a crofter or a teacher. It doesn’t make any difference.”

To contribute to Ishbel’s fundraiser, visit: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/ishbel-is-walking-all-over-cancer-in-2025?fbcli