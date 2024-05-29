Welcome move on solid fuel stove ban ahead of debate

Jamie Halcro Johnston: Ban needs to be fully reversed

A reversal on the ban on solid-fuel stoves in new properties looked to be a step closer to reality, following a Scottish Government announcement that they were to instigate a formal review.

The statement that the new regulations would now be subject to further assessment, particularly in relation to their impact on rural communities, came ahead of a formal debate to be held in the Scottish Parliament tonight (Wednesday).

The Scottish Government climbdown will be a further blow to the soured relationship with the Greens as the policy was previously heavily promoted and defended by Patrick Harvie in his former role as a minister.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes, before her promotion to that position following the split with the Greens, had said she was highly concerned over its impact on rural areas, including her own constituency of Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch.

And ahead of last night’s debate, Gillian Martin, the minister for climate action, told Holyrood she would adapt the New Build Heat Standard regulations to suit the differing needs of urban and rural areas.

"The outcome of this review will ensure resilience to interruptions of electricity and heating supply, a respect for rural communities, cultures and traditions and sustainable systems,” she said.

Scottish Conservative Deputy Rural Affairs Spokesperson Jamie Halcro Johnston MSP, who secured the parliamentary debate, said: “This is a welcome first step in the right direction, but this review does not go far enough.

“Constituents of mine across the Highlands and Islands are deeply concerned about this ban on woodburning stoves, which are often a lifeline for them.

“That is why I am leading a debate calling for a reversal of this ban and my calls have enjoyed support from MSPs across the chamber, including from SNP MSPs.

“This ban is yet another example of the SNP failing to understand rural Scotland and the deeply damaging impact this ban will have on communities and the rural economy.”