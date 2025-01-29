WISCK reaches out to supporters and cat lovers to help cover life-saving surgery for ‘Sad Eye’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Western Isles Support for Cats and Kittens (WISCK) is reaching out to our incredible supporters and fellow cat lovers to help cover the costs of emergency, life-saving treatment for a cat who has already endured so much.

Many of you will remember ‘Sad Eyes’, is a resilient cat who we were called to help in Barra at the end of last year. Our dedicated team of volunteers travelled from Stornoway to rescue him, knowing he desperately needed veterinary care.

On Christmas Eve, he underwent surgery to remove a severely damaged eye. We had hoped this would be the start of a new chapter for him. But just weeks later, he developed a serious infection at the wound site, and local vets feared there was little hope of saving him. We were devastated—but we weren’t ready to give up.

Determined to explore every option, we sought specialist advice and were referred to Scottish Vet Referrals in Inverness. With just hours to act, our volunteers coordinated ferry transport and cancelled their weekend plans to make the journey.

Following a thorough assessment, the skilled veterinary team performed an intricate four-hour surgery—and against the odds, they saved his life.

Now, Sad Eye is recovering remarkably well. He is eating, responding to treatment, and showing all the signs of a strong recovery. His resilience is nothing short of inspiring, and we are so grateful we took this chance.

However, this life-saving intervention has come at a cost—over £4,000 so far. As a volunteer-run charity with no paid staff and no regular income, we rely entirely on public donations to continue our work. Without urgent financial support, we may have to slow down admissions, something we desperately want to avoid.

That’s why we’re asking for your help. If you love cats and believe in second chances, please consider donating—every contribution, no matter the size, makes a difference.

How to Donate:

PayPal: [email protected] (choosing the 'friends and family' option will ensure 100% of your donation reaches us)

Bank Transfer:Sort Code: 83-27-12Account Number: 15988656Account Name: Western Isles Support for Cats and Kittens (Reference: Sad Eye)

We would also like to express our deepest gratitude to the team at Scottish Vet Referrals, whose expertise and care saved Sad Eye’s life, and to everyone who has already donated. Your kindness allows us to keep helping cats like him get the second chance they deserve.

Thank you for your support—and for believing in Sad Eye’s future.

For more information, visit www.wisck.co.uk or follow us on social media.