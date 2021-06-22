Best-selling author gifts £10,000 to UHI

Peter May has penned several successful novels centred on the islands

Peter, who was awarded an honorary doctorate by the university in 2019, is guest speaker at the university's next ‘Leader Perspectives' interview online at 4pm on 30 June 2021.

As well as launching the ‘The Peter May Fiction Prize' he will talk about his novel ‘Lockdown' and his own personal journey on how self-belief is vital yet challenging.

The new prize, managed by the university's development office, is open to all further and higher education students at the University of the Highlands and Islands 2021 graduates.

Submissions are welcomed in Gaelic, Scots or English before 15th October. The author will pick a winner, chosen from a shortlist of five, in December. They will receive a cash prize of £1,000.

Talking about his motivation for setting up a competition with the university, Peter said: "One of the hardest things you will face as a writer is getting that first break. It doesn't even have to be publication.

"Just acknowledgment that someone else believes in you, too. It's that confirmation of your talent which will motivate you to keep writing, and hopefully go on to ultimate success.