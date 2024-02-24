Context needed on Nicolson staff survey, says Comhairle

“The report highlights a significant number of strengths of the school"

​The survey was carried out as part of a recent probe by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Education. They did not make any comment on its findings.

Asked whether the school is “well led and well managed”, 43.48 per cent disagreed and 23.91 per cent disagreed strongly. Only 17.39 per cent agreed that it was well led and 2.17 agreed strongly that it was well led.

A Comhairle nan Eilean Siar spokesperson said: “When inspectors are evaluating elements of a school provision, they seek to triangulate and corroborate evidence and don’t typically include information in their report that is not substantiated by other evidence. It is important to note that the report does not make reference to nor highlight concerns about the leadership of the school.

“The survey questionnaires are completed on a voluntary basis and the sample size in this case is 37% of teachers in the school and this information is not included for context in the article. This means that it is wholly inaccurate and misrepresentative to write that ‘40% of teachers believed…’ when the reality is that it’s 15% of teachers (40% of the 37% that responded).”

They added: “Data from the same survey conveys positive responses from teachers. For instance, 76% agreed or strongly agreed that they found it rewarding to be a member of staff at the school or that 63% of respondents agreed or strongly agreed that they felt valued as part of the school community.