Crisis afoot for Gaelic medium education

Much more needs to be done on recruitment, says the report.

Dr Michael Foxley, a former leader of Highland Council and a member of University of the Highlands and Islands, and Professor Bruce Robertson – former Director of Education and Visiting Professor at The University of Strathclyde – presented their report to the Scottish Government having completed an analysis of the projected national requirements for teachers in Gaelic medium.

By looking at existing and projected future provision across 19 local authorities in Scotland, they have concluded that Scotland will need a total of 420 primary teachers and 228 at secondary. This means a minimum of 135 new primary teachers entering the sector and 90 at secondary.

One of the examples they cite is the new “Gaelic First” policy being introduced by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar which is expected to result in increased demand for qualified teachers in the islands and likely, according to the report, to result in “pressure further afield”.

The authors called for a “new task force to be urgently established to arrest this crisis” as “there simply will not be enough qualified teachers to meet the growing numbers and popularity of GME”.

The expansion of Gaelic medium education over the last 40 years has been an undoubted success stories, but the lack of teachers has long been identified as a problem.

In their report, Dr Foxley and Professor Robertson say the “role and added value of Bòrd na Gàidhlig in the field of recruitment to teacher education should be seriously questioned (and) the Scottish Government and the Scottish Funding Council should take ownership of the associated statutory responsibilities”.

They said: “Action therefore is clearly required as a matter of great urgency. We are calling for a comprehensive and coordinated plan to be set in place and overseen by the Scottish Government with all partners playing their part.

"An action-driven, solution-focused approach is required if parental demands are to be fulfilled and the massive opportunities and benefits of Gaelic Medium Education are to be realised.”

If the situation is allowed to continue unchecked, says the report, it could lead to schools reverting back to English, which would have significant detrimental effects.

"If this discussion paper may appear stark at times, that is quite deliberate,” said the authors. “Ironically, many of the difficulties facing Gaelic medium education are the consequence of its success but also have been around for four decades.

“Change, however, at a significant pace and structure is required.”

As an example of what can be done, the report cites E-sgoil, an initiative established in the islands which makes more use of remote teaching in schools.

"The highly successful e-Sgoil model of education delivery must be used strategically as part of the solution to the existing and impending challenges outlined above,” it said.