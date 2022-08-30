Drama brings training opportunities to the Western Isles

With support from MG ALBA, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and Screen Scotland, six budding media professionals have been given the opportunity to work on the production alongside stalwarts of the Scottish media sector on a six-month training scheme.An Clò Mòr, produced by Solus Productions for BBC ALBA, and funded by MG ALBA and Screen Scotland, represents a significant milestone in the creation of high-quality scripted content for Gaelic audiences.The colourful tale of passion, rivalry and intrigue among a Hebridean textile industry is being filmed on stunning locations across the Western Isles and in Studio Alba, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s television studio space in Stornoway.

Margaret Cameron, Director of Content Additionality at MG ALBA, said: “MG ALBA, alongside Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and Screen Scotland, are proud to be supporting hands-on training opportunities for young people who are looking to gain experience in the dynamic Gaelic media sector. It’s encouraging to see new talent emerging both on-screen and behind the camera and I for one can’t wait to see the results of this next move for BBC ALBA into stellar scripted drama.”Cllr. Donald Crichton, Chair of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s Sustainable Development Committee welcomes the new production and the opportunities it brings to the region, said: “This is a truly unique opportunity for young people to learn new skills and experience from the very best in the business. Being able to work from our fantastic multi-purpose space at Studio Alba, as well as alongside local production companies, provides opportunities for our young islanders to hone their skills and talents without needing to leave the Highlands and Islands.”Tony Kearney, Director and Producer at Solus Productions said: "The Western Isles is famed for its beautiful, striking – and often dramatic – scenery, making it the ideal backdrop for a gripping drama like An Clò Mòr. It’s a pleasure to be working alongside an exceptionally-talented crew from both near and far, and we’re delighted to provide an opportunity for the next generation of Gaelic media professionals. We can’t wait for audiences to see the fruits of our labour – watch this space!”