Isles cost of living crisis comes under the Eorpa spotlight

The latest episode of BBC ALBA’s award-winning current affairs programme Eòrpa puts the cost of living crisis in the Western Isles into sharp focus.While rising energy bills and inflated food costs are a concern for everyone, the Western Isles have the worst fuel poverty rates in the UK, with 40% of residents impacted. Recent studies predict that this is likely to increase in island communities this winter.Old housing stock, harsher weather conditions and use of electricity and oil boilers in place of gas central heating increase the risk for islanders.Various schemes have been in place over the years to combat this, however, recently the local island insulation scheme was forced to end due to government regulations. The subsequent financial pressure has left many forced to choose between heating or eating.Speaking to Eòrpa, Cllr Angus McCormack, Chair of the Western Isles Poverty Action group, said: “Traditionally, fuel poverty in the Western Isles stood at 40%, the highest in Scotland. We are anticipating, with this rise in cost of fuel, that it will reach at least 80% this winter, which is extremely worrying.“Electricity costs here are far more than they are in mainland Scotland as it is. In addition to that, most recent studies estimate costs in the Hebrides are 15-34% higher for individuals.”The Western Isles have been worst hit by the cost of living crisis.Eòrpa also speaks to people and businesses struggling with rising costs and some local groups who are helping their communities.Kirsty Macleod from Tighean Innse Gall, who give energy advice to islanders, speaks to Eòrpa about the insulation scheme being brought to a halt and the impact its having on communities with dated housing stock.Marie Duke, who lives in Point with her husband Paul and their four boys, is finding food shopping to be the biggest challenge of the crisis and is worried about further price hikes, particularly given they don’t have a discount supermarket option on the island.Business owner Gordon MacLennan, who runs Stornoway-based engineering company Gordon Diesel Services, is struggling to afford the materials to run his operation with the price of steel, as well as petrol, having a huge impact on his business.Other vocations such as crofting have not been immune to the pinch, with young Bragar-based crofter Peigi Ann Shields not able to invest in a barn due to the cost of the materials.Lt. Faith Thompson of the Salvation Army food bank in Stornoway also speaks to Eòrpa as she reveals the daily number of visitors has risen from 60-80 people in a session to between 140 and 180 due to the spiralling crisis.There are currently eight operating food banks in Lewis and Harris, with four in Stornoway alone.