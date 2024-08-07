Mixed picture on exam results pass rate​

Comhairle senior education officer, Donald Macleod

School pupils in the Western Isles have been able to buck the national trend in terms of exam results, after a successful pass rate of 81.7 per cent, an increase on last year, while the Scottish average for 2024 had fallen.

However, while there was a rise of 2.5 per cent in the number securing National Five passes in the islands and 5.5 per cent for Advanced Highers, there was a decrease in Higher passes from last year at 71.9 per cent. The Scottish average for Highers was 74.9 per cent.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar welcomed the performance of island pupils and congratulated all those who passed, but promised that “schools will undertake a thorough analysis of results to identify and address issues that contributed to the reduction in Higher passes”.

In a statement announcing the results, they stressed that exam results were only part of educational attainment, along with apprenticeships and skills training.

LOCHGELLY, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 10: A pupil shows off her exam results during a visit by Shirley-Anne Somerville Cabinet Secretary for Education & Skills to Lochgelly High School on the day they received exam results on August 10, 2021 in Lochgelly, Scotland. Formal final exams for Higher and Advanced Higher courses were cancelled for the second year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, replaced this year by a combination of teacher evaluations and a series of assessments conducted in May. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) : Some pupils received blank emails for their results

“Comhairle schools are able to report some of the highest positive post-school outcomes in Scotland with 98.3% of our leavers being in a positive destination after leaving school,” they said. “Similarly, the rate of young people in the Western Isles participating in education, employment or training is the second highest in Scotland at 97.6%.”

Chairman of the Education, Skills and Children’s Services Committee, Cllr Paul Finnegan, said: “We recognise the many achievements of the pupils across the Western Isles that sat exams in 2024. I congratulate all that achieved success in results and recognise this and the many other achievements of our young people.

“I wish those that received passes today the best for their next step in education, training or work and, in doing so, want to reinforce that a remarkable 98.3% of our young people go on to a positive destination after leaving school. This is amongst the highest in Scotland and an important measure of the success of our education system that extends well beyond exam results alone.”

Donald Macleod, Chief Officer for Education and Children’s Services said that as well the achievement of pupils, the role played by teachers should also be recognised.

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 06: Students react at their exam results at Madras College to mark SQA results day on August 06, 2024 in St Andrews, Scotland. Around 145,000 students across Scotland received their results for National, Higher and Advanced Higher exams today with around 58,000 of them signing up to receive their grades via email or text. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) : Tuesday was a big day for senior pupils across Scotland as they received their exam results from the SQA.

“I congratulate all the young people who successfully achieved awards and wish them well now as they move on to further study, training or work,” he said.

“I am pleased to note important improvements in attainment at National 5 and Advanced Higher this year and will be working with our schools to address the reduction in Higher pass rates seen locally.

“As well as congratulating all our young people that contributed to an overall 82% pass rate in the Western Isles, I would also like to acknowledge and thank the hard-working staff in our schools that support our young people to achieve qualifications and reach their potential.”

He added: “For those that did not receive the results they were hoping for today, your schools are there to support you and to provide advice and guidance. Support is also available through the local DYW drop-in sessions and from the SDS national helpline.”

Nationally, there was concern that the attainment gap between those from the most deprived and least deprived areas had widened – despite it being a long-standing pledge from the SNP Government that it would be closed.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth highlighted a “wide variation” in overall pass rates between local authority areas and said she now plans to raise it with council chiefs.

Lindsay Paterson, emeritus professor of education policy at Edinburgh University, said: “The changes are quite small, but they do show that, in the past five years, no progress has been made towards the goal of closing the poverty-related attainment gap.”

The Scottish Qualifications Authority was also forced to apologise after some pupils received blank emails. This, they said, was due to a “technical issue” that has been “resolved”.