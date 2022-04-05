Murdo’s 96-mile charity trek in memory of Diane

British Heart Foundation Lewis and Harris Fundraising Group members Janice Ann Anderson (far left ) and Laura Campbell (far right), with Murdo and daughter Karen.

This summer will mark 10 years since Diane Morrison’s death at her home in Stornoway. Over the years, her friends and family have raised thousands of pounds for the British Heart Foundation – with some of her friends being part of the BHF Lewis and Harris fundraising group, which was set up in 2020.

Now Diane’s dad Murdo is going the extra mile – or 96 miles – hiking Scotland’s most popular walking route to raise further funds for the nation’s heart charity.

Starting out from Milngavie on Monday, Murdo aims to walk around 20 miles a day, finishing in Fort William five days later on Friday 15th April. His wife Catherine and daughter Karen are also hoping to join him for part of the route.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Murdo set out to raise £500 for the BHF but has already smashed his target, raising more than £4,000 before he’s even taken his first steps.

“We miss Diane every single day,” explains Murdo. “We were devastated to lose her. That is why the work of the BHF is so important to us and with the 10th anniversary of Diane’s death this year, I wanted to do something more to help.”

Murdo (64) has been getting himself prepared for the challenge, fitting in walks during breaks from work as a Community Officer and at the weekends and says he's looking forward to it.

“Hopefully the weather will be kind and it’s a bit too early for midges so that’s good!” he jokes.

“I’ll be sure to pack plenty of plasters to stop the blisters and fingers crossed some friends and family will be able to join me and keep me going.

"I’m already blown away by the generosity of so many people remembering Diane and donating before I even head off. It means a great deal to us and hopefully we can raise lots of money for a charity that is close to all our hearts. I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has donated so far.”

The BHF is the largest independent funder of research into heart and circulatory disease in Scotland and is currently funding more than £60m in projects across ten universities. Over the past 60 years the BHF has been instrumental in countless life saving discoveries.

The BHF’s research is funded entirely by donations from the public.

James Jopling, Head of BHF Scotland, said: “ To lose Diane at such a young age must have been very difficult for the Morrison family and all of Diane’s friends.

"Heart and circulatory diseases cause around 50 deaths each day in Scotland but with the incredible support of people like Murdo, we are able to continue to fund research to help save and improve more lives.

"Your donations are powering the science to help us find the breakthroughs, treatments and cures of the future, turning research that once seemed like science fiction into reality. We want to wish Murdo all the best and can’t wait to follow his progress through the week.”