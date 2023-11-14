Nursing team award for “going the extra mile”
The award category aims to recognise unsung heroes that have gone the extra mile. Since the pandemic, the Western Isles team have extend their roles and enhanced their professional expertise in advanced practice. They also introduced a seven-day service.
The fully integrated team now offers a single point of contact for cancer patients on the islands and supports the coordination of care.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Three members of the NHS Western Isles team attended the stunning ceremony in Glasgow.
NHS Western Isles Chief Executive, Gordon Jamieson, said: “Our Macmillan team provides an invaluable and highly treasured service to our local population, offering support and compassion at the most distressing and challenging times in people’s lives. This award couldn’t have gone to a more deserving team and we are exceptionally proud as an organisation to see them recognised for the incredible work they do.”
Board Chair, Gillian McCannon, said: "It is a wonderful accolade for the Macmillan Team to have been awarded such a prestigious award as the ‘unsung heroes’ for their outstanding contribution to supporting people with cancer.
"The team should be proud of this achievement, as I am proud of you all for being such an important part of NHS Western Isles. You demonstrate the key values of the organisation in going above and beyond in supporting people with cancer at a very vulnerable time of their lives. I would like to thank the team wholeheartedly for all that you do."