On-line local Mod gets a fantastic response

The Mod prize-winning concert will be hosted by Ceitlin Nic a' Ghobhainn

An unbelievable 300 entries were received from schools throughout the island, with teachers and pupils clearly determined that participation in Gaelic events should continue.

With no concerts and no mass gathering allowed, this year will see a special concert being streamed across the internet on You Tube and Facebook. It will feature the winners from each category – recitation, solo singing, drama, film, instrumental and ceilidh groups.

Amy Macaulay, Chair of Comunn Gàidhealach Leòdhais, said: “We are delighted with the number and standard of entries we received for our Virtual Mòd. We are pleased that children who would not normally have the confidence to go on stage were so keen to perform.

Mischa MacPherson and her band, the Mischa MacPherson Trio

“None of this could have happened without the support of the schools, tutors, parents/guardians and of course the children themselves. We hope that they all enjoyed it and had fun. We hope that they will now submit entries to The Royal National Mòd 2021 and wish them all every success.”

Mrs MacAulay said the adjudicators enjoyed listening to the “excellent entry received”. “The focus was on participation and we were pleased to hear very positive feedback on the standard of performance in all categories. The adjudicators selected three performances from each category to be broadcast online on YouTube and Facebook on Thursday 24th June at 2pm.”

Mischa MacPherson, one of the adjudicators, added: “I was amazed with the high standard and particularly how good their Gaelic was. I thoroughly enjoyed every entrant’s video and was delighted to hear so much musicality and confidence throughout the different styles. Congratulations to all the competitors and I hope to hear you all singing again very soon. Mòran taing!”

Thanks was given for the funding support from An Comunn Gàidhealach, Bòrd na Gàidhlig, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and MG Alba; Alex Tearse at Reefnet for creating the Mod Ionadail Leòdhais Online system; and to Keith Morrison, Wee Studio, for compiling the online Mòd p rogramme.

The programme will be presented by Ceitlin Nic a’ Ghobhainn from Ness who won the coveted Mòd Traditional Gold Medal at The Royal National Mòd 2014 in Inverness.

(Full results to follow next week.)

Meanwhile, Mischa MacPherson will host a Gaelic song session tonight (Thursday) at 7.30pm on Zoom.

It comes as part of a package of six workshops being hosted in areas where locals Mods are held. It is organised through An Comunn Gàidhealach and Fèisean nan Gàidheal, with support from Bòrd na Gàidhlig.