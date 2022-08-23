Satire that shines a light on the silly side of politics

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The all-female cast of Exodus. Pic: Brian Hartley.

“Exodus”, which has been described as “part social satire, part physical theatre and part comedy”, runs for 80 minutes and features a four-strong all-female cast.

It will be on at An Lanntair a week on Saturday (3rd September).

Very much a production for the age, the satirical play shines a light on politicians and their posturing and seeks to exposes their systematic deception and indifference to human suffering.

The official promotional offering says: “In her bid to become the country’s leader, Home Secretary Asiya Rao prepares to make a major policy announcement that will establish her as the front-runner of the political race.

“Alongside her cut-throat and calculating advisor Phoebe, she embarks on a publicity stunt starting with a photo shoot by the white cliffs of Dover. But rather than the tide washing her reputation clean, something else washes up… An omen or an opportunity? The women are determined to keep their eyes on the prize, no matter the cost, even if it’s a human one.”

The Scotsman’s respected theatre critic, Joyce MacMillan, wrote: “This 80-minute play seems so completely and perfectly of the moment that it might have been written this week, at the height of the current Tory Party leadership battle.

“The story revolves around Home Secretary Asiya Rao, a Priti Patel-like figure played with panache by Aryana Ramkhalawon; and with the Prime Minister’s career “on its last legs”, she and her ruthless media advisor Phoebe – a vicious and commanding Sophie Steer – are determined to burnish her image as the charismatic and ruthless far-right leader of her party’s dreams.