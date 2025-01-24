Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Parts of Scotland have a rare 'red' weather warning in force ⚠

Storm Éowyn has reached the UK on Friday, and parts of Scotland have red weather warnings in place for much of the day

Residents are being urged to avoid travelling, with extreme winds creating a “danger to life”

Most council areas have at least some school closures in place

Local authorities have dedicated webpages which list these closures, and there’s a directory available to help you find them

Parts of Scotland are expected to be among the hardest hit in a record-breaking wind storm.

Storm Éowyn is whipping across the UK today, triggering a flurry of Met Office weather warnings. It has issued rare red weather warnings in parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland - its most serious kind, indicating a “danger to life” - until at least Friday evening, with amber and yellow warnings in place for the rest of the UK. The warnings are tied to extreme winds, with the forecaster warning people to expect flying debris, large waves, very dangerous driving conditions with fallen trees on roads, power cuts, damage to buildings and homes, and roads, bridges, and railway line closures.

Parts of the country affected include Fife, Falkirk, Stirling, and Clackmannanshire in Central Scotland; Edinburgh, Dumfries and Galloway, East Lothian, West Lothian, Midlothian Council, and the Scottish Borders in southwest Scotland; and most of Strathclyde - including Glasgow. Almost all council areas also have at least some school closures in effect, STV reports.

With the red weather warning expected to last until at least 5pm for Scotland, here’s how you can check if your child’s school has been affected:

How to check for weather-related school closures in Scotland

The Scottish government has an online directory set up, to help families find out about emergency school closures in their area. This includes those impacted by extreme weather events, including powerful winds like those seen in Storm Éowyn.

This page allows you to select the council area your child’s school is in, and redirects you to its dedicated webpage for emergency closures. These contain a list of all impacted schools in the council area, and are usually updated and cleared daily to keep the information up-to-date. You can find this government directory online here.

In the first instance, however, you should try check your school’s usual means of communication. Many will also reach out to let families know about closures or problems via their social media pages or email.

Finally, Storm Éowyn may have an impact on telecommunication services like phone reception, or cause power cuts. In this case, you may be able to find out whether your child’s school is open by tuning in to your local radio station. In some areas, such as Aberdeen City Council, schools will inform the station covering the local area, and ask them to broadcast a message to parents.

To find out more about the storm, you can check out some of our other coverage. If you’d like to find out about your rights for emergency time off work in extreme weather, click here. If you’d like to find out how to check school closures in England or Wales, try this one.