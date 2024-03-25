The little-told story of an island to island migration

Peigi Wood, well known in the community, provides a fascinating insight.

“Talasgair – Tìr nan Gaisgeach / Talisker – Land for Heroes” is produced by Stornoway-based MacTV and will hear from the children and grandchildren of the original settlers and feature stunning archive footage filmed over the last century as these pioneers set up new homes and townships on the then-barren land.

In the early years of the 1920s, the horrors of the First World War and the devastating tragedy of the Iolaire hung heavy over the Western Isles, which led to thousands setting off across the world in search of a better life and new beginning.

But at the same time there was a mass movement much closer to home in what was the first and largest government land resettlement programme anywhere in the Highlands and Islands.

The programme hears from Danny Macleod whose family settled in North Talisker.

Between 1923 and 1924, 43 families from Harris and 22 from Point, a combined total of almost 400 people, made the voluntary journey across the Little Minch to Skye after the Board of Agriculture had purchased 60,000-acres in North Talisker from Macleod of Dunvegan for over £56,000.

There they made the empty region their home with 69 crofts created in the three townships these pioneers built – Portnalong, Fernilea and Fiscavaig.

Viewers will meet Peigi Wood and Danny Macleod who are second generation settlers in North Talisker, with both born to Hearach parents who made this journey, and they reveal what life was like for these early settlers. The first schools, roads and the famous timber huts in which they initially lived were provided by the BoAS.

John Finlay MacInnes, Mairi Milne and Norma Mackenzie were all born in the district after their grandparents had secured crofts in the 1920s with John Finlay revealing how the district churches were built and the unique sheep stock club created, while Norma reveals her pride at passing on the house her grandfather built to her son, ensuring the fourth generation retains the land and home which remains so close to her heart.

John Finlay MacInnes reveals how the district churches were built.

Viewers will also hear about the history of the emigration from another son of Portnalong, Roddy John Macleod, also known as Lord Minginish, who was, before his retirement, Chairman of the Scottish Land Court and President of the Lands Tribunal for Scotland, and the first Gaelic-speaking chair of the court.

There are recorded notes and accounts which confirm the first of all the settlers to put pen to paper upon arriving in Talisker.

Committed to staying in the region was Harris-born Allan Macleod. His granddaughter Elizabeth Morrison contributes her memories of growing up with the first settled family and she also reveals a previously undiscovered first-hand account of both the journey and lives of these first settlers through her grandmother Johanna Macleod’s diary.

Produced by MacTV, Talasgair – Tìr nan Gaisgeach / Talisker – Land for Heroes (airing on Monday, April 1 at 9pm), is the latest documentary in BBC ALBA’s flagship Trusadh series.

Portnalong, one of three villages which were now their new home.

Director, Eric Mackinnon, said: “This programme shines a light on a mass emigration which happened here on our own doorstep in the Highlands and Islands and saw a huge number of islanders from Lewis and Harris resettle in Skye.

“It is full of very personal stories and shows the struggles and ultimately the success of the people who made Talisker their home. One of the most incredible things about this emigration is that around 400 islanders left and lived together almost cut off from the rest of Skye and as such they retained the language, culture and traditions of Lewis and Harris so much so that to this day you can recognise the Leòdhasach or Hearach roots just in the way they speak.

“With this year marking the centenary of the last of these people settling in the region it was important for us to mark this migration and recognise these pioneers and their descendants and tell stories of an historic journey and lives lived less ordinary.”