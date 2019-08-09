These 11 top jobs don't require a degree - and pay up to £100,000

There are plenty of alternative routes into careers if you don't fancy another three years of study, with more opportunities arising thanks to a growing number of apprenticeships which offer professional training. More than half (54 per cent) of graduates say they would think again about choosing university as the best way to find a job, according to Future-Mag. Now three in four UK businesses believe more young people will choose earn-as-you-learn routes in the next five years. Here are 11 of the top jobs you can do without a degree and what they pay.
View more