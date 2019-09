These are the top 15 universities in the UK, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2020.

1. University of Oxford - 1 The University of Oxford ranks as number 1 in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2020

2. University of Cambridge - 3 The University of Cambridge ranks as the 3rd best, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2020.

3. Imperial College London - 10 Imperial College London ranked 10th in the list.

4. UCL - 15 University College London ranked high in the list, taking the 15th spot.

